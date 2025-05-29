news
How to Install Linux Kernel 6.15 on Ubuntu 25.04 and Ubuntu 24.10
Linux kernel 6.15 was released on May 25th, 2025, with new features like Rust support for hrtimer and ARMv7, a new setcpuid= boot parameter for x86 CPUs, support for sched_ext to count and report internal events, x86 Intel and AMD PMU enhancements, nested virtualization support for VGICv3 on ARM, and more.
The easiest way to install Linux kernel 6.15 on your Ubuntu computer is by using a graphical tool called Mainline Kernels, which you can install from this PPA by running the commands below in the Terminal app. Open the Terminal app and run the following commands to install the Mainline Kernels tool.