Games: ACTION GAME MAKER, Mosa Lina, Kabuto Park, and More

GamingOnLinux ☛ CRSED: Cuisine Royale devs confirm end of Linux / Steam Deck support
CRSED: Cuisine Royale is a battle royale from Darkflow Software / Matter Team and Gaijin Network Ltd, and now it's unplayable on Linux / Steam Deck. Previously the game was known as CRSED: F.O.A.D.
GamingOnLinux ☛ ACTION GAME MAKER devs exploring Linux support for the editor and exports
ACTION GAME MAKER, the upcoming game making toolkit from Gotcha Gotcha Games (RPG Maker series) are exploring Linux support now. The tool is currently scheduled to release on Steam on June 17th.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Pixel-art RPG adventure Quartet releases August 26
Following a successful Kickstarter back in 2021, pixel-art RPG Quartet has a new trailer and release date set. The developers have confirmed a launch for Linux, macOS and Windows on August 26th.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Random chaotic puzzle-platformer Mosa Lina gets a big free expansion
Mosa Lina is a crazy game, one that sometimes the levels don't exactly work right. It's all part of the fun in this random puzzle-platformer.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Kabuto Park is a short cosy bug-catching and battle game out now
Like collecting creatures but don't have a lot of time? Kabuto Park is the one for you. With a short overall run time at only a few hours and a cosy vibe, it's the perfect weekend game. It's out now with Native Linux support.
GamingOnLinux ☛ World of Goo 2 gets a rough level editor and Steam Workshop
2D BOY / Tomorrow Corporation have updated World of Goo 2 to include their developer level editor, along with Steam Workshop support.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Here's all the games to claim for Steam Deck / Linux from Prime Gaming as of May 30th
Here's an up to date list of games available on Amazon Prime Gaming for May 30th, and what compatibility you can expect for Linux / SteamOS and Steam Deck. An easy way to build up your gaming collection with these games coming as part of your Amazon Prime subscription.
GamingOnLinux ☛ The Long Dark gets a big free visual enhancement update out now
The Long Dark from Hinterland Studio just got a big free update to enhance many parts of the visuals for high-end systems. This applies to The Long Dark as a whole both the story mode and survival editions.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Escape Simulator drops the Linux build to focus on supporting Proton
Pine Studio released a new update for their popular game Escape Simulator, dropping the Linux version to focus on Proton.