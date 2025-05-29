news
Mozilla: Spying at Firefox ("Data@Mozilla") and Rust Cargo Cult
Jan-Erik Rediger: Glean Memory Usage Reporting [Ed: Another reminder that Mozilla Firefox is malware and it's outsourced to Microsoft/NSA proprietary prison; this is the end of Mozilla. Mozilla still relies on people who don't know and don't care (or cannot understand) what's being done to Firefox; but people talk...]
Since Bug 1896609 landed we now have Glean & Firefox on Glean (FOG) memory reporting built into the Firefox Memory Reporter.
This currently does not show the allocations from the global Glean object and its in-memory database. In the future we will be able to measure those allocations as well. In a prototype locally this already works as expected: As more data is recorded and stored the allocated memory grows. Once a ping is assembled, submitted and sent the allocations will be freed and
about:memorywill report less memory allocated again.
Niko Matsakis: Using Rust to build Aurora DSQL [Ed: They don't care about anything except if it adopts their "Rust" cargo cult]
Just yesterday, proprietary trap AWS announced General Availability for a cool new service called Aurora DSQL – from the outside, it looks like a SQL database, but it is fully serverless, meaning that you never have to think about managing database instances, you pay for what you use, and it scales automatically and seamlessly. That’s cool, but what’s even cooler? It’s written 100% in Rust – and how it go to be that way turns out to be a pretty interesting story. If you’d like to read more about that, Marc Bowes and I have a guest post on Werner Vogel’s All Things Distributed blog.