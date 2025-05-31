news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 31, 2025



Quoting: Plasma desktop & the curious case of missing icons —

Here we go. Your Plasma desktop is now pristine again, and the OCD demons may rest once more, until the next issue. I'm not 100% certain why there ought to be any issues with icons, but if the problem happens, you ought to be able to resolve it quickly. After all, missing icons are an eyesore, even if your aesthetic levels and demands ain't that high.

In my case, I believe the problem is a manifestation of a botched update that removed the necessary program icon, which then triggered the issue for all the different versions of Firefox installed. Luckily, in Plasma, it's quite easy to customize program launches and assign them new icons. On one hand, we have an issue that shouldn't have happened. On the other, the Plasma desktop is amazing and flexible, and you can remedy problems, whichever they may be. So, yeah. That would be all, fellas.