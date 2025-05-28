news
TUXEDO Stellaris 16 Gen7 Linux Laptop Unveiled with 128 GB RAM, HDR Display
The biggest selling point of the TUXEDO Stellaris 16 Gen7 laptop is its 1000 nits HDR (High Dynamic Range) mini-LED matte display with 2560×1600 resolution, 100% sRGB, 16:10 aspect ratio, and extremely fast 300 Hz refresh rates. The new display is paired with up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 24GB GDDR7 graphics card.
Under the hood, the 7th-gen TUXEDO Stellaris 16 Linux notebook is powered by the desktop-based Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processor with 24 cores (8 performance cores and 16 efficiency cores) and a 5.4 GHz clock speed, up to 128 GB DDR5-5600 RAM, and ultra-high-speed NVMe PCIe 5.0 SSD storage.