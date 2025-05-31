news
Debian and Ubuntu Leftovers
Debian Family
The Anarcat ☛ Antoine Beaupré: Traffic meter per ASN without logs
Have you ever found yourself in the situation where you had no or anonymized logs and still wanted to figure out where your traffic was coming from?
Or you have multiple upstreams and are looking to see if you can save fees by getting into peering agreements with some other party?
Or your site is getting heavy load but you can't pinpoint it on a single IP and you suspect some amoral corporation is training their degenerate Hey Hi (AI) on your content with a bot army?
(You might be getting onto something there.)
Russell Coker ☛ Russell Coker: Service Setup Difficulties
Marco wrote a blog post opposing hyperscale systems which included “We want to use an hyperscaler cloud because our developers do not want to operate a scalable and redundant database just means that you need to hire competent developers and/or system administrators.” [1].
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
Ubuntu Fridge ☛ The Fridge: Extended Security Maintenance for Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal) began on May 29, 2025
This is a follow-up to the Extended Support warning sent one month ago to confirm that as of May 29, 2025, Ubuntu 20.04 LTS standard support has ended. No more package updates are planned to be accepted to the primary archive of Ubuntu 20.04 LTS.
