GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers

HowTo Geek ☛ If You Aren't a Linux User, What's Stopping You From Switching?
If you use a different operating system like Windows or Mac, what is stopping you from switching to Linux? Every reason is welcome. Application issues, hardware issues, your habits, and so on.
Applications
It's FOSS ☛ FOSS Weekly #25.22: Microsoft's Vim Alternative, Kernel 6.15, UBXI Desktop, End of Ubuntu 20.04 and More
Ubuntu 20.04 LTS support is ending. Plan your upgrade.
Games
OMG Ubuntu ☛ SuperTuxKart 1.5 Release Candidate Now Available
SuperTuxKart developers announce the first release candidate of SuperTuxKart 1.5, the next major version of the popular, open-source racing game.
Desktop Environments (DE)/Window Managers (WM)
GNOME Desktop/GTK
As you may be aware, the entire GNOME community has been on the receiving end of a coordinated harassment campaign for the past year. All GNOME users and contributors with a public profile, and those active on Matrix, are being harassed.
As you may be aware, the entire GNOME community has been on the receiving end of a coordinated harassment campaign for the past year. All GNOME users and contributors with a public profile, and those active on Matrix, are being harassed.
I want to share my personal perspective on this, as the GNOME Foundation Executive Director. There are some things that need to be said about these events, and I want to provide some reassurance for community members.
Distributions and Operating Systems
BSD
NetBSD ☛ The NetBSD Foundation 2025 Annual General Meeting summary and logs
On May 17, 21:00 UTC we had The NetBSD Foundation Annual General Meeting on
#netbsd-agmIRC channel on Libera.Chat. We had presentations from: [...]
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
LWN ☛ Launchpad mailing lists going away
Canonical's Launchpad software-collaboration platform that is used for Ubuntu development will be shutting down its hosted mailing lists at the end of October. The announcement recommends Discourse or Launchpad Answers as alternatives. Ubuntu's mailing lists are unaffected by the change.
