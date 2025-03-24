posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 24, 2025



Quoting: scooter is an interactive find-and-replace terminal UI app - LinuxLinks —

scooter is an interactive find-and-replace terminal UI app.

You can search with either a fixed string or a regular expression, enter a replacement, and interactively toggle which instances you want to replace.

If the instance you’re attempting to replace has changed since the search was performed, e.g. if you’ve switched branches and that line no longer exists, that particular replacement won’t occur: you’ll see all such cases at the end.

This is free and open source software.