posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 24, 2025



Quoting: Hyprland Celebrates Its Third Birthday with v0.48 —

Almost two months after its previous 0.47 release, Hyprland, a favorite among fans of eye-pleasing tiling window compositors, has just rolled out version 0.48, packed with various under-the-hood improvements and a handful of user-facing goodies.

But before we dive into the novelties, it is important to highlight that this release marks three years since Hyprland first appeared on March 16, 2022.

In just three years, it’s become one of the most popular and widely respected Wayland compositors out there — and that alone speaks volumes about the quality of the software. So, Happy Third Birthday to Hyprland, and here’s to more exciting releases! Now, back to the topic.