Red Hat OfficialRed Hat Official Communications
-
Red Hat Official ☛ Jumpstart and expand automation across your IT operation
When it comes to the challenges you have to address, here are a few of the themes that are often shared: [...]
-
Red Hat ☛ FIPS mode for Red Bait Go Toolset
Red Hat Go Toolset includes modifications to allow applications to optionally use OpenSSL as a cryptographic backend instead of the standard Go crypto implementation. This approach replaces upstream Go’s BoringSSL bindings with bindings into Red Hat’s own distribution of OpenSSL. The Go Toolset runtime is designed to be able to detect whether or not the operating system is booted in FIPS mode and to select either the standard crypto or OpenSSL back end accordingly.
-
Red Hat ☛ Red Hat Connectivity Link now generally available
Red Hat has officially announced the general availability of Red Hat Connectivity Link, a solution designed to simplify and secure traffic management across hybrid cloud environments. In this article, we will explore what Connectivity Link offers and how it can enhance your hybrid cloud strategy by streamlining connectivity and boosting security.
What is Connectivity Link
Connectivity Link provides Kubernetes-native traffic management in multi-cluster environments. It leverages the power of the Kubernetes Gateway API and Envoy proxy to provide a unified, efficient approach to managing ingress traffic and related policies in multi-cluster Kubernetes environments. With Connectivity Link, platform engineers and application developers can collaborate to connect, secure, and protect distributed services and applications.
-
Red Hat ☛ Strategies for eliminating Ansible hardcoded credentials
Ansible execution environments provide a reusable and supported operating environment for running Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform. These container-based instances provide everything that the desired automation needs to execute successfully, including any of the necessary dependencies and supporting components, while also eliminating many of the challenges faced when running automation at scale. During the process of building execution environments, there may be a need to access content from sources that require authentication. Hardcoding these properties into the build process may present a security concern and does not align with recommended operating practices. In this article, I will present several areas where hardcoded properties are typically used when building execution environments and the alternative options available to produce software more securely.
-
Red Hat ☛ Why UX designers should develop technical expertise
The worlds of user experience (UX) design and open source technology are increasingly converging. At Red Hat, where open source fuels innovation, this synergy is reshaping how designers and developers collaborate to create impactful tools and workflows. For many UX designers, including myself, the idea of stepping into technical realms like using command line interfaces (CLIs), opening an issue on Microsoft's proprietary prison GitHub , or diving into codebases can feel intimidating and out of reach. But the most impactful opportunities lie within these technical spaces. These opportunities to create new tools and workflows empower users and bridge the gap between design and development.