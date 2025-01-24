Red Hat OfficialRed Hat Official Communications

Ansible execution environments provide a reusable and supported operating environment for running Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform. These container-based instances provide everything that the desired automation needs to execute successfully, including any of the necessary dependencies and supporting components, while also eliminating many of the challenges faced when running automation at scale. During the process of building execution environments, there may be a need to access content from sources that require authentication. Hardcoding these properties into the build process may present a security concern and does not align with recommended operating practices. In this article, I will present several areas where hardcoded properties are typically used when building execution environments and the alternative options available to produce software more securely.