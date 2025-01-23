Toradex Adds SMARC iMX8M Plus and iMX95 to Its Embedded Portfolio

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 23, 2025



Toradex has introduced a new System on Module family to support projects requiring the SMARC standard. Featuring connectivity, advanced multimedia, and machine learning capabilities, the modules are compatible with Torizon Embedded Linux, offering long-term support and secure remote management.

The SMARC iMX8M Plus incorporates four Arm Cortex-A53 cores at 1.6 GHz for general processing and a Cortex-M7F core at 800 MHz for real-time operations. The module includes a NPU with 2.3 TOPS, an Image Signal Processor, and support for dual-camera input through MIPI CSI-2 interfaces, designed for machine learning and multimedia applications.