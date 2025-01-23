Toradex Adds SMARC iMX8M Plus and iMX95 to Its Embedded Portfolio
Quoting: Toradex Adds SMARC iMX8M Plus and iMX95 to Its Embedded Portfolio Toradex Adds SMARC iMX8M Plus and iMX95 to Its Embedded Portfolio —
Toradex has introduced a new System on Module family to support projects requiring the SMARC standard. Featuring connectivity, advanced multimedia, and machine learning capabilities, the modules are compatible with Torizon Embedded Linux, offering long-term support and secure remote management.
The SMARC iMX8M Plus incorporates four Arm Cortex-A53 cores at 1.6 GHz for general processing and a Cortex-M7F core at 800 MHz for real-time operations. The module includes a NPU with 2.3 TOPS, an Image Signal Processor, and support for dual-camera input through MIPI CSI-2 interfaces, designed for machine learning and multimedia applications.
Also:
-
Toradex launches its first SMARC modules with NXP SoCs for improved compatibility and supply chain - CNX Software
The company mentions support for Torizon Linux, Yocto Project, and Android for the Cortex-A cores, and FreeRTOS, QNX, and Zephyr for the Cortex-M real-time cores. Software for the NXP i.MX 8M Plus is ready, but the NXP i.MX 95 will need more time as samples are only expected in Q2 2025 and mass production in Q4 2025. The NXP i.MX 95 was first announced in January 2023, and 2 to 3 years from announcement to mass production is typical for this type of industrial SoC although we were told sampling would start in H2 2023 to “lead customers” at the time… It does not look like Toradex is offering a SMARC carrier board for evaluation, so you’d have to use your own.