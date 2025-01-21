today's howtos
Make Tech Easier ☛ 2025-01-14 [Older] The Beginners’ Guide to Using the Linux Terminal
The Cyber Show ☛ Cyber Security in 2025: A Guide for the Critically Minded
Abstract: As 2025 unfolds, cyber security remains a battleground for innovation and exploitation. For those who approach technology with caution—or a healthy dose of scepticism—the year’s biggest threats require not just vigilance but thoughtful strategies. This guide examines the major risks on the horizon, drawing on the insights of experts and credible sources.
Daniel Estévez ☛ Decoding IEEE 802.11ah
Since some time, I’ve been thinking about doing something similar to my posts about LTE and 5G NR, but for WiFi (IEEE 802.11). In these posts, I take a signal recording and write a Jupyter notebook from scratch to analyze the signal and decode the data. I use these posts as a way of learning all the details of how these standards work, and I have seen that some people find them very useful.
DT ☛ Setup NFS Share on Debian
I did practically everything described here (archive).
However, for automating the whole process with fstab on both client & server, this provided important extra information, esp. about bind-mounting existing filesystems into a dedicated NFS folder, and also about /etc/fstab entries.
That's it really; it was much easier than I expected. I should have switched away from sshfs earlier. But I don't use unencrypted NFS (v3) for remote access, for that I still use sshfs.
[Repeat] HowTo Forge ☛ How to Install Consul Server on AlmaLinux 9
Consul is a modern platform for service discovery that allows you to register services via DNS and HTTP interface. It also offers a Service mesh feature that enables secure connections via TLS and provides authorization between services. On top of that, the Consul also provides an API Gateway for managing access to services and a KV (Key/Value) store for storing service configuration.
In this guide, we'll walk you through the installation of Consul Cluster with multiple servers on AlmaLinux 9 step-by-step.
Jonas Hietala ☛ Jonas Hietala: Securing my partner's digital life
All heroic journeys needs a plan; here’s mine:
1. Buy her a domain name (her .com surname was available).
2. Migrate her email to Fastmail.
3. Setup Bitwarden as a password manager.
4. Use a YubiKey to secure the important services.
How to Enable NVIDIA Coolbits on Ubuntu 24.04 via Terminal
Coolbits is an NVIDIA feature that allows users to unlock advanced GPU settings, such as overclocking, fan speed control, and thermal monitoring. To quickly know about in this tutorial we will take you through the terminal commands to enable Coolbits on Ubuntu 24.04.
TecAdmin ☛ How to delete a file whose name begin with “-” dash
Today, I found a file on my server named -config.ini that starts with a hyphen. It seems someone created it as a backup. The problem is, the starting hyphen is treated as a command-line option, making it tricky to delete.
idroot
ID Root ☛ How To Install Calligra Office Suite on Linux Mint 22
Looking for a versatile and user-friendly open-source productivity tool on your Linux Mint 22 system? Calligra Office Suite might be just what you need. Since it’s created by the KDE community, Calligra comes packed with a variety of feature-rich components—ranging from word processing and spreadsheet tools to robust illustration and graphics applications.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Realtek Wifi Drivers on Linux Mint 22
Realtek WiFi drivers are integral to ensuring your wireless card functions optimally on Linux Mint 22. Whether you are new to GNU/Linux or an experienced enthusiast, setting up the correct driver for your Realtek chipset can prevent slow speeds and connection drops.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Composer on CentOS Stream 10
Composer is the go-to dependency manager for PHP that streamlines how libraries, packages, and modules are managed in your projects. By automating the process of downloading specific versions, handling conflicts, and ensuring consistency across environments, Composer has become an indispensable tool for PHP developers worldwide.
ID Root ☛ Create Digital Clock in Python
Python’s versatility stretches far beyond data analysis and scripting. One fascinating project that showcases Python’s GUI potential is creating your own digital clock. This guide provides a step-by-step tutorial on how to build a functional digital clock in Python, complete with instructions on customizing its aesthetic and practical features.
ID Root ☛ How To Install proprietary trap AWS CLI on Debian 12
AWS CLI provides a unified interface to interact with numerous proprietary trap AWS services, allowing you to automate tasks, manage resources, and streamline your workflow. Whether you’re a developer, system administrator, or cloud enthusiast, mastering proprietary trap AWS CLI on Debian 12 will significantly enhance your productivity and control over proprietary trap AWS resources.
ID Root ☛ How To Install OpenShot on openSUSE
OpenShot is a powerful, user-friendly, and free video editing software that is loved by beginners and professionals alike. As a cross-platform application, OpenShot runs seamlessly on many GNU/Linux distributions, including openSUSE.
