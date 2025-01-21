Wine 10 Released with Experimental Bluetooth Driver, New HID Pointer Driver

posted by Marius Nestor on Jan 21, 2025



Highlights of Wine 10 include an experimental Bluetooth driver, a new HID pointer device driver, initial support for compiling legacy Direct3D bytecode to SPIR-V, initial HLSL compiler support for compiling effect profiles, support for IDL-generated files to use fully interpreted stubs, and support for display mode virtualization.

The Wayland graphics driver, which was introduced in Wine 9.0, received initial OpenGL support, Pbuffer support, and better window positioning. Moreover, the Wayland driver has been enabled in the default configuration.

