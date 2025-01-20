today's leftovers
GNU/Linux
Desktop Environments/WMs
K Desktop Environment/KDE SC/Qt
Season Of KDE 2025 Projects
The KDE Community warmly welcomes you, and looks forward to your contributions. We hope to have a mutually rewarding experience, where you learn about Free and Open Source Software (FOSS) and we benefit from the projects you will build and/or improve.
Distributions and Operating Systems
Fedora Family / IBM
Fedora Project ☛ Fedora Community Blog: Fedora Operations Architect Report
Welcome to 2025 fellow Fedorans, and what a year it’s going to be! We are in the middle of development for the Answer to life, the universe and everything release, plus we are starting to plan our eventual migration to a new git forge. And Im sure theres a lot more ‘fun’ stuff to look forward to too, we just might not know what they are yet Below is a short roundup from some things around the project if you care to read on
The New Stack ☛ AlmaLinux 10 Beta Supports Older x86 Chipsets
Because of the way AlmaLinux is handling the new releases, the development teams are able to make changes. One of the more important changes they’ve made is by way of support. When Red Hat migrated to x86-64-v3 chip microarchitecture, it stopped supported previous versions. On the other hand, AlmaLinux doesn’t limit support to v3 but also continues with v2 (so users with older hardware don’t get caught up in the same trap as Windows 10 users when trying to migrate to Windows 11).
Open Hardware/Modding
Hackaday ☛ An Instant Gratification Game Boy Printer
When the Game Boy Printer was released back in 1998, being able to produce a hard-copy of your Pokémon diploma or your latest Game Boy Camera snapshot at the touch of a button was was pretty slick indeed. But in our modern paperless society, the GB Printer somehow sticks out as even more archaic than the other add-on’s for Nintendo’s iconic handheld. Even among the folks who are still proudly playing the games that support the Printer, nobody actually wants to print anything out — although that doesn’t mean they don’t want to see the images.
CNX Software ☛ BANDIT PC32 standalone ColorForth keyboard computer is powered by the Raspberry Pi RP2350 microcontroller
BANDIT PC32 is a Raspberry Pi RP2350-powered keyboard computer that runs a graphically-oriented version of the ColorForth programming environment. The BANDIT PC32 is primarily aimed at on-the-go use for programming video games. The custom, 32-key split keyboard takes up most of the build, with a 3.2-inch 320 x 240 capacitive display in the center. It also features an HDMI port for connecting a larger external display.
CNX Software ☛ Intel Core Ultra 200S/200U/200H-powered COM-HPC Client modules support up to 192GB DDR5 memory, PCIe Gen5
Portwell PCOM-B887 and PCOM-B886 are two new COM-HPC client modules built around defective chip maker Intel Core Ultra 200S/200U/200H processors delivering high-performance computing and Hey Hi (AI) acceleration for industrial, edge, and AI-driven applications.
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
Content Management Systems (CMS) / Static Site Generators (SSG)
François Marier: Blocking comment spammers on an Ikiwiki blog
Despite comments on my ikiwiki blog being fully moderated, spammers have been increasingly posting link spam comments on my blog. While I used to use the blogspam plugin, the underlying service was likely retired circa 2017 and its public repositories are all archived.
It turns out that there is a relatively simple way to drastically reduce the amount of spam submitted to the moderation queue: ban the datacentre IP addresses that spammers are using.
Standards/Consortia
Hackaday ☛ Bambu Connect’s Authentication X.509 Certificate And Private Key Extracted
Hot on the heels of Bambu Lab’s announcement that it would be locking down all network access to its X1-series 3D printers with new firmware, the X.509 certificate and private key from the Bambu Connect application have now been extracted by [hWuxH]. This application was intended to be the sole way for third-party software to send print jobs to Bambu Lab hardware as we previously reported.
