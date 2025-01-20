Programming Leftovers
Perl ☛ 2025-01-05 [Older] Add a security policy to your distributions
Simon Ser ☛ Simon Ser: Status update, January 2025
Hi all!
FOSDEM is approaching rapidly! I’ll be there and will give a talk about modern IRC.
In wlroots land, we’ve finally merged support for the next-generation screen capture protocols, ext-image-capture-source-v1 and ext-image-copy-capture-v1! Compared to the previous wlroots-specific protocol, the new one provides better damage tracking, enables cursor capture (useful for remote desktop apps) and per-window capture (this part is not yet implemented in wlroots). Thanks to Kirill Primak, wlroots now supports the xdg-toplevel-icon-v1 protocol, useful for clients which want to update their window icon without changing their application ID (either by providing an icon name or pixel buffers). Kirill also added safety assertions everywhere in wlroots to ensure that all listeners are properly removed when a struct is destroyed.
R
Dirk Eddelbuettel ☛ Dirk Eddelbuettel: RcppMsgPack 0.2.4 on CRAN: Maintenance
Another maintenance release of RcppMsgPack got onto CRAN today. MessagePack itself is an efficient binary serialization format. It lets you exchange data among multiple languages like JSON. But it is faster and smaller. Small integers are encoded into a single byte, and typical short strings require only one extra byte in addition to the strings themselves. RcppMsgPack brings both the C++ headers of MessagePack as well as clever code (in both R and C++) Travers wrote to access MsgPack-encoded objects directly from R.
Rlang ☛ Using fuzzyjoin to work with NCES data
Rlang ☛ Seven tips for creating Quarto revealjs presentations
Rlang ☛ From Novice to Contributor: Making and Supporting First-Time Contributions to FOSS
