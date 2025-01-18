Games Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, GNU/Linux, and GamingOnLinux
-
Forbes ☛ ‘Final Fantasy VII Rebirth’ Is Steam Deck Verified, But I’m Concerned
I was skeptical about Final Fantasy VII Rebirth running well on Steam Deck, and despite today's news from Square Enix, I'm still concerned.
-
[Repeat] OpenSUSE ☛ Millions of gamers are facing a critical decision; upgrade their operating system, invest in new hardware or explore alternatives like GNU/Linux with the end of backdoored Windows 10 support in October next year.
Millions of gamers are facing a critical decision; upgrade their operating system, invest in new hardware or explore alternatives like GNU/Linux with the end of backdoored Windows 10 support in October next year.
Upgrading to backdoored Windows 11 may require new hardware, which could add significant costs. Switching to openSUSE not only extends the life of your current hardware but also gives you access to a modern, secure gaming platform. By adopting openSUSE, you avoid contributing to e-waste caused by discarding perfectly functional machines and take advantage of a free, open-source operating system tailored for performance and reliability.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Don't miss the Fanatical Build your own Explosive Bundle as it's an awesome deal for FPS fans
Another awesome deal for you here in the Fanatical Build your own Explosive Bundle. A chance to build up your collection of action-packed games and seriously cheap too.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Grab a whole bunch of racing games in the Nacon Motorsports Humble Bundle
The Nacon Motorsports: Drive & Thrive Humble Bundle is live and with it a good chance for you to build up your racing game collection. Here's the details on what Linux, SteamOS and Steam Deck compatibility to expect.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Cats vs Cthulhu is a weird and charming survivor-like with unique movement
In a genre full of clones and copycats, Cats vs Cthulhu is a very unique bullet-heaven survivor-like where you bounce around the arenas trying to avoid all the enemies while collecting everything to power up. Note: developer sent a copy to our Steam Curator.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Roll the dice to make crazy combos instead of collecting cards in the roguelike Die in the Dungeon
Build up a deck of dice in Die in the Dungeon, where all your dice have a different purpose that you stack up together to make crazy combinations. As a big fan of games like Slay the Spire and Dicey Dungeons, this looks like a really fun mixture that's probably going to suck away lots of my time when it arrives.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ On a massive space station spiraling out of control the action roguelite Katanaut is full of cosmic horrors
With a demo now available, Katanaut is an action roguelite set aboard a massive space station spiraling out of control. It looks like it has some great action, and it's pretty grim.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Indian mystery adventure game Detective Dotson arrives April 3 with a demo available
Detective Dotson is a mystery adventure game set in a stylised rendition of modern-day India that puts players in the role of Dotson, a reluctant detective. The game is set for launch on April 3, and there's a demo available to try.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Games to claim from Prime Gaming, Jan 17 edition round-up for SteamOS Linux and Steam Deck
Here's the up to date list of games available on Amazon Prime Gaming, and what compatibility you can expect for Linux / SteamOS and Steam Deck. Each week Prime Gaming, part of what you get with a subscription to Amazon Prime, add and remove various games you can claim to keep.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Skill-based siege defense game Siegecaster looks like a great mixture of chaos and building
From Half Human Games and Boss Corridor they just announced Siegecaster, an active skill-based siege defense game where you play as a wizard surviving a large-scale assault on your home. Mixing together real-time horde-defense along with building, this actually looks like a whole lot of fun to me.