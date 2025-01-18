Millions of gamers are facing a critical decision; upgrade their operating system, invest in new hardware or explore alternatives like GNU/Linux with the end of backdoored Windows 10 support in October next year.

Upgrading to backdoored Windows 11 may require new hardware, which could add significant costs. Switching to openSUSE not only extends the life of your current hardware but also gives you access to a modern, secure gaming platform. By adopting openSUSE, you avoid contributing to e-waste caused by discarding perfectly functional machines and take advantage of a free, open-source operating system tailored for performance and reliability.