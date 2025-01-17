Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

LinuxGizmos.com

ASRock Industrial Introduces 4X4 BOX AI300 Series with AMD Ryzen AI Processors

ASRock Industrial has introduced the 4X4 BOX AI300 Series, a compact system built around AMD’s Ryzen AI 300 Series processors. This fanned system includes features such as 2.5GbE and 1GbE ports, support for four displays, and flexible storage options.

RISC-V Based Milk-V Oasis Gets Canceled and Refunds Are Issued to Supporters

The Milk-V Oasis, a highly anticipated RISC-V-based Mini-ITX motherboard, has been officially put on hold. Despite its promising features and bold vision, the project was suspended indefinitely due to development challenges and uncontrollable factors, according to the Milk-V team.

Luckfox Brings Linux to Stamp Form Factor with Rockchip RV1106 Processor

The Luckfox Core1106 is a compact development board built around the Rockchip RV1106 chip. Designed to simplify hardware integration, it allows developers to efficiently verify designs or embed the board into products. With dimensions of 30 × 30 mm, the Core1106 is suitable for applications such as edge computing, IoT devices, and video processing.

Internet Society

Today’s US Executive Order is a Serious Win for Cybersecurity

The United States government is taking a major leap forward for cybersecurity. The newly released Executive Order on Strengthening and Promoting Innovation in the Nation’s Cybersecurity calls on the US government to improve the security of its own systems. New cybersecurity procurement requirements for federal contractors will have a broad impact by leveraging the “power of the purse” to drive market demand for strong cybersecurity.

Understanding and Identifying Scams: Digitally Empowering Older Adults in Mexico

In 2023, some 15,000 financial frauds took place every day in Mexico, with nearly 15% of the population getting scammed. As the Internet continues to become a more prominent part of our lives, online scams are growing in popularity, and older adults face unique risks. 

news

Today in Techrights

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jan 17, 2025

Historic Mont St. Michel of France

Updated This Past Day

  1. Thank You, London! There Was No Way to Still Reliably Host Gemini From Home (on a Raspberry Pi 4) Due to Scale
    The only regret we've long had is that we hadn't made the move earlier
  2. The Summit of Future (Kerala, 2025): Dr. Richard Stallman (RMS) to Give Keynote Talk
    promotional video was uploaded

    New

  3. Links 16/01/2025: Conflicts, Overpopulation, and Software Patents
    Links for the day
  4. [Meme] Lock-down With DRM Server/s (in a Nutshell)
    Companies like Microsoft and Apple have a 'God complex'
  5. Richard Stallman's Talk This Coming Monday (European 'Tour')
    bunch of talks in Europe
  6. Total Lock-down Ambitions - Part II - Down to the Very Core, Including the Hardware (CPU, GPU, Peripherals, and More)
    instead of distinguishing themselves and antagonising these broadly reviled "antifeatures", both Canonical and IBM decided to join Microsoft in advocating lockdown
  7. FSF, Guardian of the GNU Project, to Reach $400,000 in Winter Fundraiser Ahead of 40th Anniversary
    The GNU Project Turns 42 later this year
  8. Links 16/01/2025: "Meduza, IRL" and the Clock is Ticking on TikTok in the US
    Links for the day
  9. Gemini Links 16/01/2025: Yesterday's Gone, The Hour of the Dragon by Robert E Howard
    Links for the day
  10. Links 16/01/2025: Scale and Scope of Microsoft Layoffs Revealed (Two Waves of Layoffs in 2025 Already)
    Links for the day
  11. Gemini Links 16/01/2025: Meta Has a Pixelfed Problem and Space Time Scoping
    Links for the day
  12. Anti-Linux 'Articles' in linuxsecurity.com (Guardian Digital, Inc) Are Composed by Bots, Probably Microsoft's
    linuxsecurity.com has become a mindless stream of LLM slop
  13. "New Year, New Career"
    published a few hours ago
  14. Over at Tux Machines...
    GNU/Linux news for the past day
  15. IRC Proceedings: Wednesday, January 15, 2025
    IRC logs for Wednesday, January 15, 2025
    The corresponding text-only bulletin for Thursday contains all the text.

    Top-read articles (excluding bot/crawler visits):

    Span from 2025-01-10 to 2025-01-16
    1828 /n/2025/01/10/More_IBM_Layoffs_2025.shtml
    1664 /n/2025/01/11/Microsoft_in_Trouble_as_Azure_Breaks_and_Only_Days_After_Promis.shtml
    1189 /n/2025/01/15/Total_Lock_down_Ambitions_Part_I_DRM_and_TPM_Need_Not_be_the_Fu.shtml
    945 /n/2025/01/13/Aaron_Swartz_Died_12_Years_Ago_After_a_Vicious_Government_Campa.shtml
    701 /n/2025/01/13/The_Word_About_the_Upcoming_Talk_by_Richard_Stallman_Scheduled_.shtml
    602 /browse/latest.shtml
    592 /n/2025/01/10/Guardian_Digital_Inc_linuxsecurity_com_is_Again_Spamming_or_Goo.shtml
    591 /n/2025/01/11/Links_11_01_2025_Social_Control_Media_Facing_Sanctions_Carter_R.shtml
    585 /n/2025/01/11/After_a_Year_of_Layoffs_in_Microsoft_Nigeria_and_Microsoft_in_A.shtml
    579 /n/2024/12/30/In_2024_Under_Linux_Foundation_Management_Linux_com_Produced_an.shtml
    577 /n/2025/01/09/Free_Software_Cannot_Rely_on_Politicians_They_Don_t_Even_Care_A.shtml
    535 /n/2025/01/09/Computers_as_a_Heat_Source.shtml
    517 /n/2025/01/12/Links_12_01_2025_Microsoft_Admits_It_s_Laying_Off_Staff_Only_Wh.shtml
    516 /browse/index.shtml

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

Linux Mint 22.1 “Xia” Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New
The wait is finally over as the Linux Mint team has published the final ISO images of the Linux Mint 22.1 “Xia” release, which are available for download from the official mirrors.
Release of Ghostty 1.0
Ghostty 1.0 is out
Microsoft change removed from Linux over Intel CPU issues
Intel and AMD engineers have stepped in at the eleventh hour to deal with a code contribution from a Microsoft developer that could have broken Linux 6.13 on some systems.
 
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
GNU/Linux and Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
today's leftovers
Games: UID changes coming to Godot 4.4, Valve on SteamOS, and More
gaming picks
Mozilla and Spidermonkey
Mozilla off topic again
Programming Leftovers
Development links
today's howtos
many howtos
Programming Leftovers
Development picks
today's hows
Instructionals/Technical posts
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Openwashing
FOSS and fakes
Windows TCO and Incidents
Security links
Gaming on Linux, How openSUSE Stacks Up for Gamers
Millions of gamers are facing a critical decision; upgrade their operating system
Tuxedo OS 20250115 launches with KDE Plasma 6.2.5, Vim 9.1, and more
Although it comes with the same Linux kernel as its predecessor
Games: SteamOS, WebScreen, Steam Deck, and More
latest 9 articles from GamingOnLinux
Android Leftovers
These hotels just added support for room keys on Android through Google Wallet
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
TigerOS – Portuguese Fedora remix
TigerOS is a Fedora based operating system
Windows 11 - There's still nothing worth my time
It is time to bring another jolly article to its end
Luckfox Brings Linux to Stamp Form Factor with Rockchip RV1106 Processor
The Luckfox Core1106 is supported by the Luckfox Pico SDK, optimized for Ubuntu LTS systems
The “O” in “FOSS” does not stand for “obligation”
This post is inspired by the months-long temper tantrum thrown by Matt Mullenweg
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS picks
Hardware: RISC-V in China, Android and Linux-based Smart TFT Displays
Hardware picks (a pair)
Red Hat's Debuginfod project update 2024 and Adam Williamson's (Red Hat) new laptop and Silverblue
Fedora / Red Hat / IBM leftovers
“SteamOS on a PC" and Android vs Linux for Gaming Handhelds
gaming picks
Apple Wants People to Use Proprietary Software to Run "Linux"
Parallels Desktop
Security and FUD
a little FUD, indeed
Ubuntu Studio: Why you need this open-source Adobe alternative
running through some of the reasons to download Ubuntu Studio
LWN predictions and timeline
Just released from the paywall
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Important Day for Us [original]
We're going to pursue justice
A sad day for the Firebird Project
Helen Borrie, a key figure in the Firebird relational database project and a longtime contributor at IBPhoenix, passed away on January 2, 2025
GNU/Linux and Development Leftovers
today's leftovers
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and GNU/Linux Applications
FOSS leftoverss
Open Hardware/Modding: Hackaday, OpenSCAD, Raspberry Pi, Fairphone, and More
Open Hardware bits
Security Leftovers
patches and more
Canonical/Ubuntu Leftovers
Canonical/Ubuntu news and more
Notepad Next 0.10 Brings Better Bookmark Operations
Notepad Next 0.10, a cross-platform reimplementation of Notepad++
This Week in Plasma: Final Plasma 6.3 Features
This week the focus was on landing final Plasma 6.3 features and UI changes
Flatpak 1.16 Linux App Sandboxing and Distribution Framework Officially Released
Flatpak, the popular Linux application sandboxing and distribution framework, has been updated today to version 1.16, a major release that comes with new features and improvements.
today's leftovers
Fedora, Ubuntu, Haiku, and more
today's howtos
many howtos
Linux Foundation On Chromium browser
How will this work
GNOME 48 Expands Core Apps With New Audio Player
When GNOME 48 is released in March it will debut with a brand-new audio player
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, ESP32, and More
Hardware-related news
today's leftovers
mostly GNU/Linux
Programming Leftovers
Development news
Kdenlive 24.12.1 and KDE in "Tech Over Tea"
Some KDE news
Slackware-Based Absolute Linux Has Been Discontinued
Absolute Linux, the Slackware-based distro, ends its journey as Paul Sherman announces its termination
Security Leftovers
Security news
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
Crunchbangplusplus – minimalist Linux distribution
Crunchbangplusplus is a Linux distribution based on Debian
risiOS – Fedora based Linux distribution
risiOS is a Fedora based OS designed to make it easier to setup, and modernize the experience
Games: Heroes of the Seven Islands, Stop Killing Games, vkQuake, and More
half a dozen stories from GamingOnLinux
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles