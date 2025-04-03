news
DeaDBeeF 1.10 Release Brings New Features
Quoting: DeaDBeeF 1.10 Release Brings New Features - OMG! Ubuntu —
Admittedly, the popularity of traditional desktop music player apps like this one has dipped considerably since the arrival of music streaming services like Spotify. They give on-demand (and often free) access to expansive music catalogues.
Still, many people (myself included) continue to maintain music libraries filled with MP3s etc. I’d wager most such users have (by now) settled on a preferred music client; for many, that choice is DeaDBeeF.
I won’t recap the core DeaDBeeF feature set in this post but for those unaware: it’s been around since 2009, has a highly customisable UI, epic tag editing features, an extensible plugin system, can play a wide range of audio formats in most audio backends, and is lightweight.
What it lacks in über-modern “flashy” music player appeal – plenty of those around anyway – it makes up for in features and raw performance.