No Snap or FlatPak! Linux Distros Agreed to Have Only One Universal Packaging
Linux is fragmented.
You don't need Torvalds to tell you that, although he has already told you that in the past.
Linux is fragmented on so many fronts, and packaging is the top of them all.
From DEB to RPM, Linux packaging has always been a mess. One packaging format won't work on the other side of distro spectrum. To address the issue, a universal packaging system was concepted that could work on any distro.
Only everyone worked on their own universal formats and we ended up with Snap, Flatpak and AppImage.
Not the ideal situation, I know. Thankfully, I have got good news for you.