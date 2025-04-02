The OrangePi RV is a development board based on the open-source RISC-V architecture, designed to offer high performance with low power consumption. This single-board computer features a JH7110 quad-core RISC-V processor, an M.2 M-key 2280 PCIe slot for SSD expansion, and supports up to 8GB of RAM.

Efinix has introduced the Titanium Ti180J484D1 FPGA, which includes 2 Gb of embedded LPDDR4x memory. By integrating memory directly within the FPGA package, the number of pins required for external memory interfaces is reduced, simplifying PCB design and lowering system complexity.

With this release, Arti's RPC interface is now officially stable, and ready for testing.

With vertical tabs and tab groups now available to everyone, Firefox 138 looks like a smaller update promising only support for copying links for background tabs using the tabstrip context menu on Linux and macOS systems, as well as an improved address and credit card autofill feature that better handles dynamically updated forms.

For Linux users, the new Steam Client update improves the download speed of Steam client updates, fixes a rare issue on Linux where non-steam Protons could get assigned an incorrect compatibility tool, and no longer applies compatibility tool filtering to shortcuts.

Highlights of Firefox 137 include HEVC playback support on Linux systems, the ability to identify all links in PDF files and turn them into hyperlinks, the ability to sign PDF documents without leaving Firefox, and support for using the address bar as a calculator.

