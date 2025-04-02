news
Mozilla Thunderbird 137 Open-Source Email Client Released, Here’s What’s Changed
Thunderbird 137 doesn’t introduce any new features apart from a splash screen to encourage users to donate to help keep Thunderbird’s development alive. However, it disables the system tray icon on Linux systems until it gains functionality and adds support for using file names when storing mail folders on Windows systems.
Among the bugs fixed, this release addresses an issue with in-app notifications failing to display correctly when using the high contrast mode, fixes missing edit menu entries when selecting the group header in the “Grouped by sort” view, and fixes an issue with the “Undelete” function for IMAP folders performing “Delete” when mixed messages were selected.