Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

The adoption of open-source software in governments has had its ups and downs. While open source seems like a "no-brainer", it turns out that governments can be surprisingly resistant to using FOSS for a variety of reasons. Federico González Waite spoke in the Open Government track at SCALE 22x in Pasadena, California to recount his experiences working with and for the Mexican government. He led multiple projects to switch away from proprietary, often predatory, software companies with some success—and failure.

González Waite began by noting that he is a Mexican/Kiwi (""there's not many of us"", he said with a grin), who spent nine or ten years in high-level roles in the Mexican government ""promoting open-source implementations"". Among other things, he was the CTO for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; ""I am actually responsible for Mexicans having an electronic passport today."" That was one of the projects that he led and part of it was done with open-source software, which is something that people find to be amazing, González Waite said. He served in the office for national strategy under President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, eventually moving into the CEO role at the National Research and Innovation Center for Mexico.