Back End/Databases: MongoDB, Postgres, and more

Data is essential for gaining a competitive advantage in business. It has the power to reveal new insights that offer opportunities for profit, efficiency, and operational scaling. This is why organizations of all sizes and industries are eager to leverage data for an edge in the marketplace.

However, working with data can be challenging for many businesses due to various obstacles like database storage scalability, security, and compliance. Fortunately, MongoDB is a tool designed to help overcome these challenges and unlock the full potential of data for organizations. In this article, we will explore what MongoDB is, how it functions, and how organizations utilize it for specific applications to achieve significant business benefits.