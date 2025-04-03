news
Back End/Databases: MongoDB, Postgres, and more
-
The Register UK ☛ Specsavers hits pause on global Oracle ERP standardization
International optometry company Specsavers has paused the global standardization of its Oracle ERP system and moved to third-party support, saving £5 million ($6.5 million) that can be reallocated to the business.
-
Ubuntu ☛ Ubuntu Blog: How does MongoDB work?
Data is essential for gaining a competitive advantage in business. It has the power to reveal new insights that offer opportunities for profit, efficiency, and operational scaling. This is why organizations of all sizes and industries are eager to leverage data for an edge in the marketplace.
However, working with data can be challenging for many businesses due to various obstacles like database storage scalability, security, and compliance. Fortunately, MongoDB is a tool designed to help overcome these challenges and unlock the full potential of data for organizations. In this article, we will explore what MongoDB is, how it functions, and how organizations utilize it for specific applications to achieve significant business benefits.
-
Ubuntu ☛ The future of Kubernetes networking: Cilium and other CNIs with Canonical Kubernetes
Choosing the right Container Network Interface (CNI) for Kubernetes is critical to achieving optimal performance, security, and scalability. With the launch of Canonical Kubernetes LTS (long-term support) last month, Canonical decided to integrate Cilium as the default CNI in order to reflect our commitment to delivering a modern, security-maintained, high-performance Kubernetes experience.
-
Open Source For U ☛ “TiDB supports scaling to millions of queries per second”
The inverse correlation between the need for data storage and the rate at which data is processed has led to companies searching for database management systems that can keep up with the rapid growth of data.
-
PostgreSQL ☛ PGDay UK 2025, September 9th, London, England
PGDay UK 2025 will take place in London on September 9th at the Cavendish Conference Centre, London, UK.
Our Call for Papers and Call for Sponsors are now open.
We are accepting proposals for talks in English. Each session will last 50 minutes, and may be on any topic related to PostgreSQL. The submission deadline is 12th May 2025 23:59:59 BST. Please submit your proposals here:
https://2025.pgday.uk/call-for-papers/
The proposals will be considered by a committee who will produce a schedule to be published nearer the conference date. The members of the committee are listed on the website linked above. All selected speakers will get free entry to the conference.
-
PostgreSQL ☛ openHalo Project is now Released!
openHalo provides the capability to migrate MySQL to PostgreSQL with ZERO code change and provides much more better performance than MySQL!
Migrating from legacy MySQL databases can be time-consuming and resource-intensive. When migrating your databases there is often more work to do to migrate the application itself, including re-writing application code that interacts with the database.
openHalo understands the SQL dialect of MySQL, and supports the same communications protocol, so your apps that were originally written for MySQL can work with openHalo with zero or fewer code changes. As a result, the effort required to modify and move applications running on MySQL 5.7 or newer to openHalo is reduced, leading to faster, lower-risk, and more cost-effective migrations.