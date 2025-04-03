news
Audiocasts/Shows: Linux Matters and Destination Linux
Linux Matters: Great Scott, 1.21 Jiggabits!
Mark has a new project, Alan hasn’t switched note-taking solutions, and Martin has more bandwidth.
Tux Digital ☛ Destination Linux 413: What is Open Source’s True Value? Plus NVIDIA’s Open Robots
How valuable is open-source software, really? A new Harvard study puts a staggering number on its economic impact—but there’s a catch. We break down what this means for the future of open source and why companies might not be pulling their weight. Plus, NVIDIA just made a major announcement in robotics that could change everything.