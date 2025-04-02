Tux Machines

NV8600-Nano AI Kit: Jetson Orin Nano Super Mode + 4x GbE, CANBus, MIPI

AAEON’s UP brand has introduced the NV8600-Nano AI Developer Kit, combining an NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano module with Super Mode support, an expanded I/O carrier board, and a preinstalled AI software package designed for embedded and computer vision developers.

Efinix Titanium Ti180 FPGA Delivers Embedded LPDDR4x Memory and Expanded I/O

Efinix has introduced the Titanium Ti180J484D1 FPGA, which includes 2 Gb of embedded LPDDR4x memory. By integrating memory directly within the FPGA package, the number of pins required for external memory interfaces is reduced, simplifying PCB design and lowering system complexity.

(Updated) OrangePi RV SBC Gains JH7110 RISC-V Processor and PCIe 2.0 Interface

The OrangePi RV is a development board based on the open-source RISC-V architecture, designed to offer high performance with low power consumption. This single-board computer features a JH7110 quad-core RISC-V processor, an M.2 M-key 2280 PCIe slot for SSD expansion, and supports up to 8GB of RAM.

Tor Project blog

Arti 1.4.2 is released: RPC is stable, Conflux development continues

With this release, Arti's RPC interface is now officially stable, and ready for testing.

New Release: Tor Browser 14.0.9

This version includes important security updates to Firefox.

9to5Linux

Mozilla Thunderbird 137 Open-Source Email Client Released, Here’s What’s Changed

Thunderbird 137 doesn’t introduce any new features apart from a splash screen to encourage users to donate to help keep Thunderbird’s development alive. However, it disables the system tray icon on Linux systems until it gains functionality and adds support for using file names when storing mail folders on Windows systems.

Slackware-Based PorteuX 2.0 Distro Released with GNOME 48 and Linux Kernel 6.14

Powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.14 kernel series, PorteuX 2.0 comes about two months after PorteuX 1.9, featuring the latest GNOME 48 desktop environment for the GNOME editions, as well as experimental Wayland sessions for the Cinnamon, LXQt, and Xfce editions.

KDE Plasma 6.3.4 Is Out Today to Fix the Most Common Crashes and Other Bugs

Coming three weeks after KDE Plasma 6.3.3, the KDE Plasma 6.3.4 release is here to fix the most common Plasma crash that could happen when unplugging screens, especially when using a dock, improves the pixel-perfection of various KWin effects, including Wobbly Windows, and adds keyboard navigation and interaction to the User Switcher widget’s popup.

Firefox 138 Is Out for Public Beta Testing with New Contrast Control Settings

With vertical tabs and tab groups now available to everyone, Firefox 138 looks like a smaller update promising only support for copying links for background tabs using the tabstrip context menu on Linux and macOS systems, as well as an improved address and credit card autofill feature that better handles dynamically updated forms.

Valve’s Latest Steam Client Release Brings Faster Download of Updates on Linux

For Linux users, the new Steam Client update improves the download speed of Steam client updates, fixes a rare issue on Linux where non-steam Protons could get assigned an incorrect compatibility tool, and no longer applies compatibility tool filtering to shortcuts.

Mozilla Firefox 137 Is Available with HEVC Playback Support on Linux, Tab Groups

Highlights of Firefox 137 include HEVC playback support on Linux systems, the ability to identify all links in PDF files and turn them into hyperlinks, the ability to sign PDF documents without leaving Firefox, and support for using the address bar as a calculator.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: March 30th, 2025

I want to thank everyone who sent us donations; your generosity is appreciated. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and, last but not least, sending us feedback.

Immutable Distro Nitrux 3.9.1 Brings New Convergent Web Browser, Linux 6.13

Nitrux 3.9.1 is here almost two months after Nitrux 3.9 and introduces a newer kernel from the Linux 6.13 series, namely Linux kernel 6.13.8, a huge MauiKit, MauiKit Frameworks, and Maui Apps update, the latest and greatest Mesa 25 graphics stack, AMD ROCm open software stack, and a new convergent web browser called Fiery.

Mozilla published today the final build of the Firefox 137 open-source web browser for all supported platforms ahead of the April 1st, 2025, official release date, so it’s time to take a look at the new features and changes.
Today, the KDE Project released KDE Plasma 6.3.4 as the fourth maintenance update to the latest KDE Plasma 6.3 desktop environment series with more bug and crash fixes, as well as some improvements.
CachyOS ISO Snapshot for March 2025 Brings New Bootloader, Linux Kernel 6.14
The developers of the Arch Linux-based CachyOS distribution released today the ISO snapshot for March 2025, featuring the latest and greatest Linux kernel, a new bootloader, and other changes.
Incus 6.11 Container & Virtual Machine Manager Released
GoboLinux 017.01 Released
Mozilla Thunderbird 137 Open-Source Email Client Released, Here’s What’s Changed
The Mozilla Thunderbird 137 open-source email, calendar, address book, chat, and news client has been released with various changes and several bug fixes to improve existing functionality.
Slackware-Based PorteuX 2.0 Distro Released with GNOME 48 and Linux Kernel 6.14
PorteuX 2.0 is out today as a new update to this portable Linux distribution based on Slackware Linux and inspired by both Slax and Porteus distros, designed to be small, fast, portable, modular, and immutable.
Linux Lite 7.4 Released with Kernel 6.8 and GUI Tweaks
Steam Rolls Out April Update with Fixes and UI Improvements
No Snap or FlatPak! Linux Distros Agreed to Have Only One Universal Packaging
5 Linux distros built for developers and game developers
Inkscape 1.4.1 is out! Initial Linearity Curve Import & Splash Screen
Best Free and Open Source Software
From the LibreQoS site comes the sad news that Dave Täht has passed away
As a Linux power user, this is the distro with the most refreshing take on OS design
Firefox 138 Is Out for Public Beta Testing with New Contrast Control Settings
With Firefox 137 rolling out today to the stable channel, Mozilla promoted the next major release of their open-source, free, and cross-platform web browser, Firefox 138, to the beta channel for public testing.
Valve’s Latest Steam Client Release Brings Faster Download of Updates on Linux
Valve’s latest stable Steam Client update arrived today for all supported platforms, including Linux, with various improvements and many bug fixes for a better Steam gaming experience.
Immutable Distro Nitrux 3.9.1 Brings New Convergent Web Browser, Linux 6.13
Nitrux developer Uri Herrera announced today the release and general availability of Nitrux 3.9.1 as the latest ISO snapshot of this Debian-based immutable and systemd-free GNU/Linux distribution using a highly customized KDE Plasma desktop environment by default.
This upcoming Android phone is thinner than a Pixel 9, but has a 7,300 mAh battery
This Week in Plasma: zero VHI bugs and much more
Shotcut 25.03 Released with Smart Bin & New Filters
Developer Revives Iconic Desktop Weather App for Linux
postmarketOS: In search for a better keyboard
5 fun Linux commands you should try at least once
KStars v3.7.6 is Released
4 reasons why LibreOffice downloads are way up (hint: you'll relate)
Why this Linux distro is my new favorite Windows replacement
11 Native Linux Games to Replace Windows Classics
Linus Torvalds rages against ‘random turd files’ in Linux 6.15-rc1 directories
5 fun Linux commands you'll want to try at least once
Is your Android phone secretly tracking you? Here's how to stop it
Arch Linux Installer Archinstall 3.0.3 Improves Limine Bootloader Support
Archinstall, the menu-based installer for the Arch Linux distribution, has been updated today to version 3.0.3, the third maintenance update in the Archinstall 3.0 series, bringing numerous improvements and bug fixes.
Check Out Debian, the ‘Mother of All Linux Distributions’
7 Best Free and Open Source Restic Front-Ends
2025 Priorities: Reliability, Audio, Cameras and More
Review: GrapheneOS 2025
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: March 30th, 2025
The 233rd installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on March 30th, 2025.