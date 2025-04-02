news
today's howtos
The New Stack ☛ How to Put a GUI on Ansible, Using Semaphore
Ansible can be great for automating routine IT tasks, but some may feel stymied by the command line.
TecMint ☛ Fixing PPA Error: Repository Does Not Have a Release File on Ubuntu
However, sometimes you might encounter an error like this: [...]
Gergely Nagy ☛ Grepping logs remains terrible
It has been a moment since I last wrote about logging, and save a month and a bit, almost a decade since I publicly stated my opinion that grepping logs is terrible (and two days later, it was still bad). But that was then, a decade ago, surely it can’t be that bad today, in the age of many gigabytes of memory, SSDs, surely we can just grep stuff and be on our merry way!
University of Toronto ☛ Getting a (vague) understanding of error handling in Rust
When I wrote about how error handling isn't a solved problem, I said some things about Rust's error handling that were flat out wrong, which I had in my mind through superstition. Today is a brief correction on that, since I looked it up.
Andy Bell ☛ Item Flow, Part 1: A new unified concept for layout
This working for both flexbox and grid is what I like to see too.
[Old] Mathieu Aumont ☛ Manage FreeBSD jails backup with NocoDB
To manage my jails I use bastille as wrapper and until then I used a simple shell script that backed up all my jails every week into a NFS Share (with various copy on externals devices). Something solid and robust that run sinces years.
However, I'm starting to have a significant number of jails (more than thirthy), on the same machine. And some jails doesn't need to be necessary backed up.
ID Root ☛ Rsync Command on GNU/Linux with Examples
Rsync, short for remote synchronization, ranks among the most powerful utilities in the GNU/Linux ecosystem. This versatile command-line tool excels at efficiently transferring and synchronizing files between directories, whether locally or across remote systems.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Etherpad on Debian 12
Collaborative document editing has become essential for teams working remotely or in distributed environments. Etherpad stands out as a powerful, open-source real-time collaborative text editor that allows multiple users to edit documents simultaneously.
ID Root ☛ How To Install JDownloader on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
JDownloader stands as one of the most versatile download managers available for GNU/Linux systems today. For Ubuntu 24.04 users seeking a robust solution to manage downloads efficiently, JDownloader offers a feature-rich alternative to built-in browser downloaders.
3 Ways to Integrate Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Chaffbot into WordPress
We have already created thousands of GNU/Linux tutorials, and dozens of them are for WordPress configuration. In today’s Hey Hi (AI) world, why not make our website a little smarter? In this tutorial, we discuss the practical methods to integrate Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Chaffbot directly into a WordPress-running website.