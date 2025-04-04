news
GNU/Linux and Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
-
GNU/Linux
-
I Want a Better Mac, so I’m Cheering for a Better Linux
I say a giant of the industry is needed intentionally. To fully take on the “integrated experience” Apple purveys would require not just a great desktop or laptop, but also the other pieces: tight tablet and phone integration; wearables like earbuds that float between devices and smartwatches that tie in; cloud services that keep information flowing and so on.
It’s a tall order. Solving the hardware side of things would have been easier back in those turn of the millennium days when software was Linux’s biggest limiting factor.
-
Kernel Space
-
FreeBSD ☛ OpenZFS Cheat Sheet
OpenZFS provides a lot of enterprise storage features in FreeBSD and other systems. Developed and actively maintained by a worldwide open source community, OpenZFS receives new features, updates, and bug fixes regularly.
-
-
Applications
-
It's FOSS ☛ FOSS Weekly #25.14: Fedora 42 COSMIC, OnePackage, AppImage Tools and More GNU/Linux Stuff
A little humor doesn't hurt, right?
-
HPC Wire ☛ The Linux Foundation Announces General Availability of Valkey 8.1
The Linux Foundation today announced the general availability of Valkey 8.1, marking a major milestone in the advancement of open source in-memory data stores. This latest release empowers enterprises to optimize data management at scale, while reducing operational overhead in finance and engineering resources.
-
-
Games
-
The Verge ☛ Steve Jackson Games says tariffs are a ‘seismic shift’ for board games
“At Steve Jackson Games, we are actively assessing what this means for our products, our pricing, and our future plans,” CEO Meredith Placko says in a post. “We do know that we can’t absorb this kind of cost increase without raising prices. We’ve done our best over the past few years to shield players and retailers from the full brunt of rising freight costs and other increases, but this new tax changes the equation entirely.”
-
Boiling Steam ☛ New Steam Games with Native Linux Clients, including Rosewater - 2025-04-02 Edition
Between 2025-03-26 and 2025-04-02 there were 12 New Steam games released with Native Linux clients. For reference, during the same time, there were 67 games released for Windows on Steam, so the Linux versions represent about 17.9 % of total released titles. There’s a little gem of a point and click adventure game, called Rosewater, that deserves a strong mention in this week.
-
-
Desktop Environments (DE)/Window Managers (WM)
-
K Desktop Environment/KDE SC/Qt
-
Konsole Layout Automation (part 2)
In Konsole Layout Automation (part 1), I wrote about how to automate opening Konsole with different tabs that ran different commands. In this post, I'll talk about doing this for layouts.
Inspiration
In the past, I needed to open two connections to the same host over
ssh, and change to two different directories. I opened Konsole with a layout that had two panes. Then, Quick Commands allowed me to run a command in each pane to
sshand change to the right directory. This post will outline how to achieve that and more!
-
-
-
-
Distributions and Operating Systems
-
Debian Family
-
Gregor Herrmann: Debian MountainCamp, Innsbruck, 16–18 May 2025
the days are getting warmer (in the northern hemisphere), debian is getting colder, & quite a few debian events are taking place.
-
-
-
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
-
Content Management Systems (CMS) / Static Site Generators (SSG)
-
Loura ☛ Hey Loura!
Remember the double curly braces {{ }} around code samples, they are important 😀
-
Loura ☛ Hey Loura!
In Hugo you can use {{index (seq 18 | shuffle) 0}}.
-
-
Education
-
Rlang ☛ Smart Extraction: Converting PDF Tables into Usable Data with R workshop
Description: In this workshop, we’ll dive into the extraction of tables from PDFs using R, an essential skill for turning static documents into usable data. We’ll explore two approaches: first, using {tabulizer} to extract structured tables, and second, using the ocr() function from {tesseract}, a powerful tool for when text can’t be extracted directly. Our focus will be on academic journal articles, a rich source of data for both research and industry applications. Join me to level up your data wrangling skills and add a valuable asset to your R toolkit!
-
APNIC ☛ Reflecting on the Routing Security panel at APRICOT 2025
Recently, there was a Routing Security Panel at APRICOT 2025 where experts Anirban Datta (Earth Telecom), Mark Duffell (Telstra Limited), Muzamer Mohd Azalan (Telekom Malaysia), and Doug Madory (Kentik) shared their thoughts and experiences about major challenges to routing security and a potential road ahead. I had the honour of moderating this discussion and wanted to share some takeaways.
-
APNIC ☛ Event Wrap: ICANN 82
The six-day event welcomed 1,369 in-person and 548 remote participants to discuss a range of policy and operational topics with a key focus on Internet governance and digital cooperation. View the schedule for more information.
-
-