Games: Wildkeepers Rising, Steam Deck, Rising Costs of Gaming Rigs/Gadgets

GamingOnLinux ☛ Wildkeepers Rising blends survivor-like bullet-heavens with creature collection for lots of chaotic battles
Available now in Early Access on Steam, Wildkeepers Rising is one of the latest to attempt to put a new spin on the popularity of whatever genre we're calling things like Vampire Survivors today. Note: key provided by Evolve.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed gets a couple of Steam Deck fixes
While Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed was already rated Steam Deck Verified by Valve, it's nice to see developers still making improvements to it. The original game released back 2010 for the Wii, with this remake arriving in September 2024.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Get some great indie games in the Fellow Traveller Humble Bundle
Another chance to grab some cheap treats here. The Fellow Traveller Humble Bundle is now live and there's some good stuff included.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Spilled! is a gorgeous and relaxing short game about cleaning up the ocean
Spilled! is a thoroughly relaxing cute gem about driving a little boat and cleaning up the ocean, to bring life back to the planet. Playable on Linux and Steam Deck, it worked perfectly with the latest Proton 9.0-4. Note: the developer sent me a key.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Command & Conquer - Combined Arms gets a major update with new missions, AI improvements and more
Command & Conquer - Combined Arms is a huge free RTS game based on OpenRA that includes Command & Conquer and Red Alert action combined in one game with plenty of extras and enhancements.
GamingOnLinux ☛ PC port of Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, Ship of Harkinian, gets a huge Randomizer upgrade
Ship of Harkinian is a free community-made PC port of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time from the Harbour Masters team. A massive Blair Alfa (9.0.0) release just went live with a Randomizer and other major new features.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Sonic Rumble is Steam Deck Verified ahead of release
Okay, now I'm excited. Sonic Rumble from SEGA is the first major multiplayer party game for the series and Valve have rated it Steam Deck Verified.
GamingOnLinux ☛ SteamVR Beta 2.10.2 released with a Linux VR fix and a controller and physics improvement
Valve released SteamVR Beta 2.10.2 on April 2nd, and thankfully it includes a couple of fixes for Linux VR players.
Tom's Hardware ☛ PC prices up at least 20%: Trump Tariffs may hurt U.S. system integrators most
Donald Trump’s new “liberation day” tariffs, announced in a splashy White House event on Wednesday, will have a huge impact on the price of virtually all consumer goods. But PCs, particularly those built by smaller, boutique vendors may be hit hardest of all, makers and resellers tell Tom’s Hardware.
Large OEMs such as Dell and HP may be able to limit their exposure by moving production to less-tariffed countries. U.S. brands such as Maingear, iBuyPower and Falcon Northwest assemble their products in America — using parts that come almost exclusively from Asia.