Games: Wildkeepers Rising, Steam Deck, Rising Costs of Gaming Rigs/Gadgets

We improved the confinement technology that we use to protect your files from possible security vulnerabilities in Tor Browser.

Thunderbird 137 doesn’t introduce any new features apart from a splash screen to encourage users to donate to help keep Thunderbird’s development alive. However, it disables the system tray icon on Linux systems until it gains functionality and adds support for using file names when storing mail folders on Windows systems.

Powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.14 kernel series, PorteuX 2.0 comes about two months after PorteuX 1.9, featuring the latest GNOME 48 desktop environment for the GNOME editions, as well as experimental Wayland sessions for the Cinnamon, LXQt, and Xfce editions.