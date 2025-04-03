news
Videos and Shows: Destination Linux, Document Freedom Day, and Openwashing of Surveillance ("Open Source DNA")
-
Destination Linux 413: What is Open Source's True Value? Plus NVIDIA's Open Robots
How valuable is open-source software, really? A new Harvard study puts a staggering number on its economic impact—but there’s a catch. We break down what this means for the future of open source and why companies might not be pulling their weight. Plus, NVIDIA just made a major announcement in robotics that could change everything. Their latest tech is open-source, but is that enough to shape the future of humanoid robots? Join us for a deep dive into the power of open source and the future of AI-driven robotics!
-
Document Foundation ☛ Video: Document Freedom Day with the Nepalese LibreOffice community
On March 26, we celebrated Document Freedom Day. Mike Saunders from The Document Foundation, the non-profit behind LibreOffice, gave an online talk about the importance of open standards and free software: Please confirm that you want to play a YouTube video.
-
Bryan Lunduke ☛ Open Source DNA Project Dies of Convicted Felon Derangement Syndrome
Founder says they are shutting down because, "Dihydroxyacetone Man has focused on criminalizing immigrants and trans people," & the "fascist coup in the U.S."