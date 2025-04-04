news
Many Layoffs in Automattic
TechRadar ☛ WordPress owner Automattic announces major layoffs
Automattic, the company behind WordPress.com, Tumblr and WooCommerce, has confirmed it will be laying off approximately 16% of its workforce.
The news is estimated to impact around 280 of its nearly 1,750 employees (via TechCrunch), with CEO Matt Mullenweg confirming HR representatives would be reaching out to affected workers after his email landed in the inboxes of all “Automatticians.”
The usual “financial and support benefits” were promised, with Mullenweg citing profitability as a key driver for the layoffs.
Dolphin Publications B V ☛ Automattic lays off 16 percent of its workforce after a turbulent year
Automattic, the company behind WordPress, is cutting back on its workforce. 16 percent of the workforce will be laid off, according to a blog post published by the company on Wednesday. The layoffs are just another episode in a turbulent year for both Automattic and Automattic CEO Matt Mullenweg.
Automattic, which according to its own website has 1,744 employees, will reportedly let more than 270 people go. CEO Matt Mullenweg says this restructuring is necessary due to the competitive nature of the market and the speed at which technology is developing.