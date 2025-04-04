Many Layoffs in Automattic

Automattic, the company behind WordPress.com, Tumblr and WooCommerce, has confirmed it will be laying off approximately 16% of its workforce.

The news is estimated to impact around 280 of its nearly 1,750 employees (via TechCrunch), with CEO Matt Mullenweg confirming HR representatives would be reaching out to affected workers after his email landed in the inboxes of all “Automatticians.”

The usual “financial and support benefits” were promised, with Mullenweg citing profitability as a key driver for the layoffs.