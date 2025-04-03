news
Linux Foundation / Openwashing Leftovers
Network World ☛ Linux Foundation Networking shares new AI projects, milestone releases
The Linux Foundation’s networking division (LF Networking) is continuing to grow both its mandate and project roster in 2025.
At the Open Networking & Edge Summit in London, which is co-located with the Kubecon conference, LF Networking detailed an ambitious strategic roadmap that emphasizes the convergence of open source, artificial intelligence, and cloud-native technologies as the foundation for next-generation networking infrastructure.
Infosys joins forces with Linux Foundation to promote ethical AI in networking [Ed: Working for Microsoft and its Ponzi scheme again, by proxy; "Linux" Foundation = the primacy of greed]
Infosys has partnered with the Linux Foundation Networking (LFN) to drive the adoption of Responsible AI across global networks. Announced on Monday, this collaboration focuses on ensuring AI is implemented ethically and transparently in the networking industry.
Dolphin Publications B V ☛ Linux Foundation launches NeoNephos for digital sovereignty in Europe
The Linux Foundation Europe officially launched the NeoNephos Foundation today. This new initiative focuses on collaboration and innovation around open cloud infrastructure and European digital sovereignty. NeoNephos stems from the EU’s IPCEI-CIS investment program and aims to give European companies and governments more control over their digital infrastructure.
Tech EU ☛ Linux Foundation Europe launches NeoNephos for EU digital sovereignty
The foundation will serve as a hub for developing and promoting open source solutions that empower European enterprises and public sector entities.