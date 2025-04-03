news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 03, 2025



Quoting: GIMP 3.0 review - A solid, dependable update —

GIMP 3.0 is a nice, good update. First, it doesn't change the way it looks and feel, so there's none of that pseudo-touch modern trash break things nonsense. Second, it improves the workflow efficiency and productivity. Small, important things. Three, equally, it does NOT break things. Four, you get to use the program you're familiar with, ever so slightly better, and there aren't any deal-breaking negatives.

That said, there are things GIMP 3.0 could still do better. UI responsiveness (on the Plasma desktop, at least) on older systems. Better multi-core and multi-threading support. More filters out of the box. Slightly better tab management. Other than that, GIMP 3.0 is tight like a tiger. A good, neat program. You can use it across multiple operating systems, it does not cost money, and it delivers reasonable results. It took a while, but the wait was worth it. See you around, fellas.