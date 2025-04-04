news
Calibre 8.2 Ebook Manager Updates the Kobo Driver with New Tolino Firmware
Calibre 8.2 is here to update the Kobo driver with support for new Tolino firmware and a fix for an issue that caused the Kobo renderer to ignore hyphenation and extra CSS that’s being added to KEPUB files.
This release also updates the Kindle driver to add support for using a value of * in Preferences > Output options > MOBI Output in order to have the driver mark all books sent your Kindle device as personal documents.