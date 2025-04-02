news
Programming Leftovers
-
Thierry Moudiki ☛ Nonlinear conformalized Generalized Linear Models (GLMs) with R package 'rvfl' (and other models)
‘rvfl’ stands for “Random Vector Functional Link”, and is a package for nonlinear regression and classification. It implements a type of neural network called a functional link network.
Keep in mind that the models should be tuned in practice. They are not tuned by default in these examples.
-
Rlang ☛ Bayesian proportional hazards model for a stepped-wedge design
We’ve finally reached the end of the road. This is the fifth and last post in a series building up to a Bayesian proportional hazards model for analyzing a stepped-wedge cluster-randomized trial. If you are just joining in, you may want to start at the beginning.
The model presented here integrates non-linear time trends and cluster-specific random effects—elements we’ve previously explored in isolation. There’s nothing fundamentally new in this post; it brings everything together. Given that the groundwork has already been laid, I’ll keep the commentary brief and focus on providing the code.
-
Qt ☛ New Online Exploring Experience Launched!
We have been busy working on a totally new way to explore the world of Qt, and it's available at try.qt.io! Try.qt.io is all about ease of use and taking the first Qt experience to a whole new level. You are able to play around with a fully functional, Qt application and simultaneously investigate how the application is made.
-
Qt ☛ Qt Safe Renderer 2.2.0 Beta 2 Released
We have released Qt Safe Renderer 2.2.0 Beta 2 for commercial license holders today. The release provides a snapshot of upcoming QSR 2.2.0 features: [...]
-
Python
-
Simon Willison ☛ Pydantic Evals
Pydantic Evals. Brand new package from the Pydantic AI team which directly tackles what I consider to be the single hardest problem in AI engineering: building evals to determine if your LLM-based system is working correctly and getting better over time.
-
-
Shell/Bash/Zsh/Ksh
-
Nico Cartron ☛ (Ugly) script to log AlertManager events
I created this (very) ugly script as I wanted to keep track of the events generated by AlertManager.
-
Old VCR ☛ The April Fools joke that might have got me fired
The plan on April Fools' Day was to get into work at OMG early o'clock and iterate over every entry in the spool, sending it a sequence that would change the READY message to INSERT 5 CENTS. This would cause every networked LaserJet on campus to appear to ask for a nickel before you printed anything. The script was very simple (this is the actual script, I saved it): [...]
-
[Old] Erik Wintr ☛ Job control in bash scripts - ewintr.nl
After some failed attempts with bg and fg, it turned out that bash does not allow job control in scripts, unless you set the -m option.
-