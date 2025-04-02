5 Linux distros built for developers and game developers

news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 02, 2025



Quoting: 5 Linux distros built for gaming, developers, and gamedev —

While it is true that any Linux distro can be installed and customized for any range of computing tasks, some are optimized out of the box for specific task or a range of tasks. For example, there are distros built for gaming, while others are even more niche, being built for gaming on NVIDIA GPUs.

This article provides a list of distro designed specifically for gaming, developers, and game developers, or gamedeva. So all the tools you need for gaming, programming and gamedev, are installed and ready for you.

The DX in the names of some of these distros is derived from Developer eXperience.

The list is a short one and in alphabetical order, so here it is . . .