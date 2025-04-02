news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 02, 2025



Quoting: Linux Lite 7.4 Released with Kernel 6.8 and GUI Tweaks —

Five months after its previous 7.2 version, Linux Lite, a user-friendly operating system known for its lightweight architecture and simplicity, has just released v7.4, based on Ubuntu 24.04.2 LTS.

Just to add, even though the distro is based on Ubuntu, it doesn’t include Snap support out of the box—it’s been removed from the default installation. Another interesting choice is that Chrome comes preinstalled as the default browser.

Moreover, the new release ships equipped with the Materia window theme, Papirus icons, and the Roboto Regular font. Under the hood, the Linux Lite 7.4 kernel now runs on 6.8, with custom kernels spanning versions 3.13 to 6.14 also readily available through the Linux Lite repository.