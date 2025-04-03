news
Security Leftovers
#044 | S5 | Specials | Zero Trust | Part Two [Ed: direct MP3 link]
In part 2 we've more interviews with infosec providers, both established and startups from the Florida ZTW2025 event sposored by Threatlocker. Ed, Helen and Alicja visit Games Bars and meet more heroic comic-book characters
Native tribe in Minnesota says cyber incident knocked out healthcare, casino systems [Ed: This is Windows TCO)
After days of reported technology outages, the federally-recognized Indian tribe located in south central Minnesota said it was forced to activate incident response protocols following a cybersecurity incident that was discovered on some systems connected to Jackpot Junction, the local casino controlled by the tribe.
The tribe "continued to take measures to contain the incident, including taking some systems offline (tribal phones, fax machines, and emails)," officials said in a social media post.