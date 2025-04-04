OptimusUI is a graphical user interface for Laptops with nVidia Optimus Technology (e.g. switchable graphics).

The application is most useful on older nvidia GPUs featuring the Pascal micro architecture like GTX 10 series or older as these lack proper power management using the proprietary nvidia driver. OptimusUI requires a supported prime tool like SUSEPrime, nvidia-prime, fedora-prime-select or nvidia-prime-select to be installed on the host system.

This is free and open source software.