OptimusUI is a GUI for nVidia Optimus - LinuxLinks
OptimusUI is a graphical user interface for Laptops with nVidia Optimus Technology (e.g. switchable graphics).
The application is most useful on older nvidia GPUs featuring the Pascal micro architecture like GTX 10 series or older as these lack proper power management using the proprietary nvidia driver. OptimusUI requires a supported prime tool like SUSEPrime, nvidia-prime, fedora-prime-select or nvidia-prime-select to be installed on the host system.
This is free and open source software.
duple finds and removes duplicate files - LinuxLinks
duple is a CLI that finds and removes duplicate files.
duple will iterate through all files and directories that is given and find duplicate files (files are compared on their contents, byte by byte). duple then outputs a file: duple.delete. The user should review duple.delete and make edits if needed (instructions are in duple.delete). Once the review is complete and edits made, another duple command will review duple.delete and delete the appropriate files.
This is free and open source software.