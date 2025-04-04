Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

news

Free and Open Source Software

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 04, 2025

laptop

 
 



Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts





 
Inkscape 1.4.1 Brings Snap App Fixes, New Features

  
Digital artists, designers and vector illustrators among you may be be interested to know that an updated version of open source graphics app Inkscape is out

 
Thunderbird Launches Open Source Services to Rival Gmail and Office365

  
Thunderbird launches Thundermail and Pro services to offer an open-source alternative to Gmail and Office365

 
Tails 6.14.1 Released with Improved Tor Browser Integration

  
Tails 6.14.1, a privacy-focused Linux distro, brings better Tor Browser usability, security fixes, and updated components


  
 


 
Android Leftovers

  
14 handy hidden tricks for Google Maps on Android

 
Why I Don't Use Linux on My Desktop PC

  
Linux is a great operating system, but I just can't use it as my main desktop

 
Here's Everything New in Ubuntu 25.04 'Plucky Puffin'

  
Ubuntu 25.04, nicknamed "Plucky Puffin" is arriving this month

 
GNU/Linux and Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
FOSS and more

 
Red Hat Official Publications and Paid-for Red Hat Fluff

  
Red Hat links

 
Open Hardware: ESP32, Coreboot Release, and More

  
gadgets and devices for now

 
Security Leftovers

  
Security-related stuff

 
GNU Octave 10.1.0 is out with New Functions [Ubuntu PPA]

  
GNU Octave, the free open-source programming language for scientific computing and numerical computation

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development picks

 
today's howtos

  
last batch for Friday/week

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
Fun and productivity in Linux

  
You know me. Mega curmudgeon. Whenever I review Linux distros, I'm usually unhappy. Lots of people mistake my negativism as something inherently anti-Linux

 
A VisionFive 2 and a Raspberry Pi 1 B

  
A couple weeks ago I was playing around with a multiple architecture CI setup with another team

 
LXC/LXCFS/Incus 6.0.4 LTS release

  
The Linux Containers project maintains Long Term Support (LTS) releases for its core projects

 
Calibre 8.2 Ebook Manager Updates the Kobo Driver with New Tolino Firmware

  
Calibre developer Kovid Goyal released today Calibre 8.2 as a new stable version of this powerful, open-source, cross-platform, and free ebook management software for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows.

 
Huion Inspiroy H610X - review on GNU/Linux

  
This article accompanies my video review of the Huion Inspiroy H610X

 
Calibre 8.2 Brings New Kobo and Kindle Features

  
Calibre 8.2 ebook manager adds new Kobo firmware support

 
Android Leftovers

  
Android 15's Theft Detection Lock is overreacting, users say

 
Fedora 43 Ushers in RPM 6, Introduces New Project Leader

  
Fedora 43 will include RPM 6, a major upgrade approved by FESCo this week

 
Celluloid 0.28 Video Player Brings UI Redesign, Lua Modules Support

  
Celluloid 0.28 open-source video player is out with a refreshed interface, playlist duration display, and playlist navigation via next/previous buttons

 
Best Free and Open Source Software

  
If you’re looking to move away from products developed by Progress, let’s explore the finest open source alternatives

 
Axzez Expands OS Compatibility, Lowers Interceptor 2.0 Pricing

  
Axzez has officially released its updated Interceptor OS Installer

 
Luckfox Nova Features Cortex-A35 and Onboard Audio Peripherals

  
LuckFox has introduced a compact Linux development board named Luckfox Nova

 
Contribute at the Fedora Linux 42 Kernel 6.14 & A11Y Test Week

  
Fedora test days are events where anyone can help make certain that changes in Fedora Linux work well in an upcoming release

 
Thunderbird Fedora Flatpak rename may require manual intervention

  
A change in Fedora’s thunderbird RPM package a few months ago led to some issues with the Fedora Flatpak thereof

 
Games: Wildkeepers Rising, Steam Deck, Rising Costs of Gaming Rigs/Gadgets

  
mostly from GamingOnLinux

 
GNU/Linux and Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
FOSS and more

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development picks

 
Many Layoffs in Automattic

  
Automattic cuts 16%

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
Linux Foundation / Openwashing Leftovers

  
LF stuff

 
Security Leftovers

  
Security stories and FUD

 
today's leftovers

  
FOSS and more

 
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, RISC-V, and More

  
Hardware picks

 
Videos and Shows: Destination Linux, Document Freedom Day, and Openwashing of Surveillance ("Open Source DNA")

  
some new shows and such

 
Red Hat Leftovers

  
and some Fedora, too

 
Android Leftovers

  
First look: This special version of Chrome for Android supports extensions

 
Mozilla: Firefox Features and Mozilla on Buzzwords

  
mostly Firefox

 
Back End/Databases: MongoDB, Postgres, and more

  
mostly DB news

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development news

 
Security Leftovers

  
Security picks

 
Valve’s Latest Steam Client Release Brings Faster Download of Updates on Linux

  
Valve’s latest stable Steam Client update arrived today for all supported platforms, including Linux, with various improvements and many bug fixes for a better Steam gaming experience.

 
Zorin OS 17.3 takes the Brave step of changing its default browser from Firefox

  
To be fair, it sounds like the team has ironed out the more controversial features

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
Introducing Fedora Project Leader Jef Spaleta

  
Hello everyone! Current Fedora Project Leader Matthew Miller here, with some exciting news

 
Slackware-Based PorteuX 2.0 Distro Released with GNOME 48 and Linux Kernel 6.14

  
PorteuX 2.0 is out today as a new update to this portable Linux distribution based on Slackware Linux and inspired by both Slax and Porteus distros, designed to be small, fast, portable, modular, and immutable.

 
today's howtos

  
Instructionals/Technical picks

 
Security Leftovers

  
and Windows, too

 
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Framework, and Arduino

  
Hardware leftovers

 
Games: DELTARUNE, Rosewater, and More

  
7 new stories from GamingOnLinux

 
Android Leftovers

  
Google Keep for Android rolls out ‘text notes by default’ & Audio shortcut

 
Mozilla Thunderbird 137 Open-Source Email Client Released, Here’s What’s Changed

  
The Mozilla Thunderbird 137 open-source email, calendar, address book, chat, and news client has been released with various changes and several bug fixes to improve existing functionality.

 
DeaDBeeF 1.10 Release Brings New Features

  
A new version of DeaDBeeF music player is out with some cool features, FFMPEG 7 support, and a flurry of bug fixes sure to appease long-time fans of this tool

 
Dull Desktop? Install ‘Picture of the Day’ App on Ubuntu

  
Over the years I’ve spotlighted scores of wallpaper apps, scripts and extensions for Ubuntu that  set a new wallpaper each and every day

 
GNOME Has A New App for Daily Wallpapers from Bing, Wikimedia

  
Want to get refresh of your desktop background with new wallpapers every day

 
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

  
This is free and open source software

 
Practical Payment Solutions for Murena and /e/OS Users

  
We’re living in an age where every tap and every swipe can feed the data collection practices of Big Tech giants

 
If your notifications look kind of stupid in Plasma 6.3.4, it’s my fault

  
This is for everyone upgrading to Plasma 6.3.4, which was released yesterday

 
New to Linux? 4 things to focus on before you switch

  
It's important to narrow your focus when choosing your first distribution. Here's how to do that

 
GIMP 3.0 review - A solid, dependable update

  
I can surely get happy and excited about GIMP's latest

 
I'm a Linux power user and this distro has the most refreshing take on OS design

  
NixOS features a well-designed OS with an array of layouts

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
Fedora and Red Hat Leftovers

  
IBM stuff

 
Security Leftovers

  
Security stories

 
GNU/Linux and Devices Leftovers

  
some KDE also

 
Audiocasts/Shows: Linux Matters and Destination Linux

  
2 new episodes

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
FOSS stories, some from LWN

 
LWN Coverage of Kernel (Linux)

  
half a dozen new articles

 
Linux 6.14 Released

  
original and LWN

 
Linus Torvalds rages against ‘random turd files’ in Linux 6.15-rc1 directories

  
The target of the Linux creator and lead developer’s ire was “the disgusting ‘hdrtest’ crap,”

 
Security Leftovers

  
Security-related and Linux-focused picks

 
GNU/Linux and Hardware Leftovers

  
mostly GNU/Linux

 
Releases and News on Free, Libre, and Open Source Software

  
FOSS picks

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development picks

 
Latest From Red Hat and Red Hat-Sponsored Marketing Mills

  
some Red Hat stuff

 
KDE: Akademy 2025 Plans and Preparing KEcoLab Technical Documentation in Season of KDE ‘25

  
Some KDE picks

 
Debian Leftovers and Sparky Picks

  
Debian stuff for today

 
So-called Linux Foundation for Microsoft Hype and Proxies

  
nonsense again

 
Mozilla Firefox 137 Is Now Available with HEVC Playback Support on Linux

  
Mozilla published today the final build of the Firefox 137 open-source web browser for all supported platforms ahead of the April 1st, 2025, official release date, so it’s time to take a look at the new features and changes.

 
Backup Solutions with OpenZFS and HardenedBSD March 2025 Status Report

  
BSD picks

 
Tumbleweed Monthly Update and Seamless Migration from Windows to openSUSE Leap and Tumbleweed

  
some opensuse picks

 
today's howtos

  
many howtos again

 
GoboLinux 017.01 Released

  
New release of GoboLinux

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
Some more FOSS-related stories

 
Web Browser News and Views

  
Web with FOSS slant

 
Tor Browser 14.0.9 and Arti 1.4.2

  
Tor-related news

 
Linux Lite 7.4 Released with Kernel 6.8 and GUI Tweaks

  
Ubuntu-based Linux Lite 7.4 launches with kernel 6.8, new app versions, and enhanced stability

 
Steam Rolls Out April Update with Fixes and UI Improvements

  
Steam's latest update fixes UI bugs, improve download estimates and enhances controller support, HDR rendering, and Remote Play functionality

 
KDE Plasma 6.3.4 Is Out Today to Fix the Most Common Crashes and Other Bugs

  
Today, the KDE Project released KDE Plasma 6.3.4 as the fourth maintenance update to the latest KDE Plasma 6.3 desktop environment series with more bug and crash fixes, as well as some improvements.

 
No Snap or FlatPak! Linux Distros Agreed to Have Only One Universal Packaging

  
Is this the end of fragmentation for Linux

 
5 Linux distros built for developers and game developers

  
While it is true that any Linux distro can be installed and customized for any range of computing tasks

 
Inkscape 1.4.1 is out! Initial Linearity Curve Import & Splash Screen

  
Inkscape 1.4.1, the free open-source vector graphics editor, is out with new features and many bug-fixes

 
Best Free and Open Source Software

  
What are the best free and open source alternatives

 
NV8600-Nano AI Kit: Jetson Orin Nano Super Mode + 4x GbE, CANBus, MIPI

  
It also supports Linux-based operating systems, including NVIDIA JetPack 6.0 and above

 
Dave Täht RIP

  
From the LibreQoS site comes the sad news that Dave Täht has passed away

 
As a Linux power user, this is the distro with the most refreshing take on OS design

  
NixOS features a well-designed OS with an array of layouts

 
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi 5, Arduino, and More

  
Hardware leftovers

 
Games: Monster Train 2, Victoria 3, and More

  
half a dozen new stories

 
We're Turning 21 in a Couple of Months! [original]

  
Will it make it till 40 (19 more years) like the FSF?

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles