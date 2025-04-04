news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 04, 2025



Quoting: Inkscape 1.4.1 Brings Snap App Fixes, New Features - OMG! Ubuntu —

Inkscape 1.4.1 builds on the giant set of features last year’s release of Inkscape 1.4 brought with it with a number of worthwhile enhancements and bug fixes, plus two new features.

When opening Inkscape a new splash screen is shown during loading (it can be disabled) to let users (especially those on older/slower devices) know something is happening since they clicked or tapped on Inkscape icon to open it...