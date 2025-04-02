news
Latest From Red Hat and Red Hat-Sponsored Marketing Mills
Red Hat Official ☛ Red Hat OpenStack Services on OpenShift at the edge with Ceph
Red Hat OpenStack Platform 13 introduced an edge solution called distributed compute nodes (DCN). This allows customers to deploy computing resources (compute nodes) close to consumer devices, while centralising the control plane in a more traditional datacenter, such as a national or regional site.
Silicon Angle ☛ Red Hat expands internal developer portal tools and AI-powered modernization updates [Ed: Another Red Hat sponsored piece about Red Hat peddling mindless hype]
IBM Corp.’s Red Bait subsidiary today is using the Kubecon + Cloudnativecon Europe conference in London to announce updates to its Developer Hub and new features for the Konveyor AI application modernization project. Both moves are intended to streamline the development and transformation of applications to cloud environments.
Red Hat Official ☛ When bots commit: AI-generated code in open source projects [Ed: IBM Red Hat is choking on buzzwords and mindless hype]
Open source software is the backbone of the modern technology landscape. Enterprises small and large, across industries, rely on open source projects to power critical applications and infrastructure. With the rise of AI-driven code generation tools, developers have a whole new frontier to explore. But while AI-generated contributions might supercharge productivity, they also raise new concerns around security, safety and governance. Below we explore the dynamics of open source projects, how AI-generated code can influence enterprise software and what considerations and best practices you should keep in mind to make sure that your AI-generated contributions maintain the appropriate levels of code security and can be sustainably adopted.