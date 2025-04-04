news
GNU/Linux and Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
GNU/Linux
Audiocasts/Shows
Hackaday ☛ FLOSS Weekly Episode 827: Yt-dlp, Sometimes You Can’t See The Tail
This week, Jonathan Bennett chats with Bashonly about yt-dlp, the audio/video downloader that carries the torch from youtube-dl! Why is this a hard problem, and what does the future hold for this swiss-army knife of video downloading? Watch to find out!
Applications
-
LWN ☛ Rockbox 4.0 released
For those of you who still have dedicated audio players: version 4.0 of
Rockbox, a replacement firmware for many players, has been released.
This release brings support for a number of new devices, updated codecs, a
number of user-interface improvements, some new games, and more.
It's FOSS ☛ 5 Tools to Enhance Your AppImage Experience on Linux
Love using AppImages but hate the mess? Check out these handy tools that make it super easy to organize, update, and manage AppImages on your GNU/Linux system.
Instructionals/Technical
HowTo Geek ☛ How to Use Your Pixel's Hidden Linux Terminal (and Should You?)
The terminal is the most widely used piece of Linux software, and now it even ships as an option on any Pixel phone. You just have to know where to look.
Yet once you find this command line prompt, what can you do with it, and are you the kind of person that will gain anything from having this kind of power in the palm of your hands?
Distributions and Operating Systems
-
Debian Family
-
Junichi Uekawa: I was hoping to go to debconf but the frequent travel is painful for me right now that I probably won't make it.
Paul Wise: FLOSS Activities March 2025
Development
Programming
Python
The New Stack ☛ NVIDIA Finally Adds Native Python Support to CUDA
