posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 02, 2025



Quoting: Steam Rolls Out April Update with Fixes and UI Improvements —

Valve has just rolled out a fresh update for the Steam client, which will be automatically downloaded for users. It brings a slew of fixes and usability improvements across general functionality, Big Picture mode, macOS, Linux, Remote Play, and Steam Input.

One of the more noticeable changes comes from fixes that tackle interface quirks, which many users might have shrugged off as minor but persistent. For example, Valve has resolved a brief layout shift that occurred when navigating back to the library section—an issue that caused elements to flicker for a frame or two.

Similarly, the Steam Client window will no longer repeatedly steal focus on startup, and users should no longer see the update news window hidden behind the main client on launch.