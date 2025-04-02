Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi 5, Arduino, and More

Each of the three Raspberry Pi 5s has a HackerGadgets PoE+ NVMe HAT, with 2242-sized NVMe SSDs installed running Pi OS.

These are currently the most compact and robust HATs that combine PoE and an M.2 NVMe slot, and they just barely fit within the LabStack mini system if you stack two on top of each other. I could go more dense, cramming in eight Pi 5s this way, but (a) I don't have that many Pi 5s, and (b) I only have a 5-port network switch to use for this build!