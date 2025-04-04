Tux Machines

ESP32-P4-Module-DEV-KIT Introduces Wi-Fi 6, Dual-Core RISC-V, and Ethernet

The ESP32-P4-Module-DEV-KIT is a low-cost development board based on the ESP32-P4, with an integrated ESP32-C6 coprocessor. It supports Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5/BLE, and is designed for embedded HMI applications and edge computing.

NV8600-Nano AI Kit: Jetson Orin Nano Super Mode + 4x GbE, CANBus, MIPI

AAEON’s UP brand has introduced the NV8600-Nano AI Developer Kit, combining an NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano module with Super Mode support, an expanded I/O carrier board, and a preinstalled AI software package designed for embedded and computer vision developers.

Internet Society

Community Snapshot—March

Internet Society chapters work tirelessly around the world to grow, strengthen, and protect the Internet. Each month, we provide a brief overview of just some of the things our network of chapters and Special Interest Groups (SIGs) has been working on throughout the previous month. 

Tor Project blog

New Release: Tails 6.14.1

We improved the confinement technology that we use to protect your files from possible security vulnerabilities in Tor Browser.

9to5Linux

Mozilla Thunderbird 137 Open-Source Email Client Released, Here’s What’s Changed

Thunderbird 137 doesn’t introduce any new features apart from a splash screen to encourage users to donate to help keep Thunderbird’s development alive. However, it disables the system tray icon on Linux systems until it gains functionality and adds support for using file names when storing mail folders on Windows systems.

Slackware-Based PorteuX 2.0 Distro Released with GNOME 48 and Linux Kernel 6.14

Powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.14 kernel series, PorteuX 2.0 comes about two months after PorteuX 1.9, featuring the latest GNOME 48 desktop environment for the GNOME editions, as well as experimental Wayland sessions for the Cinnamon, LXQt, and Xfce editions.

KDE Plasma 6.3.4 Is Out Today to Fix the Most Common Crashes and Other Bugs

Coming three weeks after KDE Plasma 6.3.3, the KDE Plasma 6.3.4 release is here to fix the most common Plasma crash that could happen when unplugging screens, especially when using a dock, improves the pixel-perfection of various KWin effects, including Wobbly Windows, and adds keyboard navigation and interaction to the User Switcher widget’s popup.

news

Today in Techrights

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Apr 04, 2025

Man Feeding Ducks At Marina

Updated This Past Day

  1. Confirmed in the Mainstream Media: A Lot of Microsoft "Workloads" Were Just LLM Slop (Helping to Fake Growth for Years, as Microsoft Had Paid "Open" "AI" to Become a "Client") and Demand is Rapidly Waning, Datacentres Canceled and/or Shut Down
    Anything to facilitate further accounting fraud
  2. Taiwan's Media Covers Closure of Microsoft's "AI" Lab, It's Time to Talk About the Gradual Death of Windows and Implosion of the "AI" Bubble
    Earlier this week we showed that mostly Asian media had the 'nerve' to mention Microsoft silently shutting down its 'AI' lab
  3. More Gains for GNU/Linux, Based on Web Surveys
    the Steam site shows rapid growth for "Linux" this month

    New

  4. Microsoft's Trouble in Africa and Asia
    A new all-time high for GNU/Linux
  5. Brett Wilson LLP Reported to the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA)
    The saddest thing in all this is that law firms can maintain high standards shall they wish to
  6. Links 03/04/2025: Tariff Pains and C.D.C. Cuts
    Links for the day
  7. StatCounter: Microsoft is Masking a Disaster, It's Way Behind DeepSeek Already and Interest in LLMs Has Waned
    it turns out the money "raised" for "Open" "AI" may not even exist at all
  8. Links 03/04/2025: SoftBank Money for Microsoft "Open" "AI" Probably Doesn't Even Exist, Wikimedia Foundation Blasts LLM Nuisance While Microsoft Admits Demand Has Shrunk
    Links for the day
  9. Gemini Links 03/04/2025: Patch Panel and Pictures
    Links for the day
  10. Islamic Republic of Iran: GNU/Linux at All-time High This Month, Windows Falls to 12%
    Vista 10 is up this month despite being "end of life" (EoL) soon
  11. Indonesia: All-Time Highs for GNU/Linux
    What's noteworthy right now is the growth of GNU/Linux
  12. statCounter Says GNU/Linux Usage is Up Again (Internationally)
    some preliminary April data
  13. Only on April 1st Can the Free Software Foundation Associate With Microsoft's Open Source Initiative (OSI)
    We saw some pranks that day linking the FSF to Microsoft (e.g. "endorsing" Windows)
  14. IBM Gets Rid of Kelly Chambliss as Mass Layoffs Reported in IBM Consulting, IBM Loses Key Contracts/Graft
    IBM Consulting has been in disarray lately
  15. Slopwatch: Anti-Linux Articles, Not Even Written by Humans
    Why aren't Web sites more vocal about this problem?
  16. Over at Tux Machines...
    GNU/Linux news for the past day
  17. IRC Proceedings: Wednesday, April 02, 2025
    IRC logs for Wednesday, April 02, 2025
  18. Links 03/04/2025: Apple Fined Over Secret Surveillance, "Elegant Writer For A More Civilized Age"
    Links for the day
    The corresponding text-only bulletin for Thursday contains all the text.

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

Thunderbird Launches Open Source Services to Rival Gmail and Office365
Thunderbird launches Thundermail and Pro services to offer an open-source alternative to Gmail and Office365
Valve’s Latest Steam Client Release Brings Faster Download of Updates on Linux
Valve’s latest stable Steam Client update arrived today for all supported platforms, including Linux, with various improvements and many bug fixes for a better Steam gaming experience.
Introducing Fedora Project Leader Jef Spaleta
Hello everyone! Current Fedora Project Leader Matthew Miller here, with some exciting news
Slackware-Based PorteuX 2.0 Distro Released with GNOME 48 and Linux Kernel 6.14
PorteuX 2.0 is out today as a new update to this portable Linux distribution based on Slackware Linux and inspired by both Slax and Porteus distros, designed to be small, fast, portable, modular, and immutable.
Mozilla Thunderbird 137 Open-Source Email Client Released, Here’s What’s Changed
The Mozilla Thunderbird 137 open-source email, calendar, address book, chat, and news client has been released with various changes and several bug fixes to improve existing functionality.
Fedora and Red Hat Leftovers
IBM stuff
 
Many Layoffs in Automattic
Automattic cuts 16%
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Linux Foundation / Openwashing Leftovers
LF stuff
Security Leftovers
Security stories and FUD
today's leftovers
FOSS and more
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, RISC-V, and More
Hardware picks
Videos and Shows: Destination Linux, Document Freedom Day, and Openwashing of Surveillance ("Open Source DNA")
some new shows and such
Red Hat Leftovers
and some Fedora, too
Android Leftovers
First look: This special version of Chrome for Android supports extensions
Mozilla: Firefox Features and Mozilla on Buzzwords
mostly Firefox
Back End/Databases: MongoDB, Postgres, and more
mostly DB news
Programming Leftovers
Development news
Security Leftovers
Security picks
Tails 6.14.1 Released with Improved Tor Browser Integration
Tails 6.14.1, a privacy-focused Linux distro, brings better Tor Browser usability, security fixes, and updated components
Zorin OS 17.3 takes the Brave step of changing its default browser from Firefox
To be fair, it sounds like the team has ironed out the more controversial features
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical picks
Security Leftovers
and Windows, too
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Framework, and Arduino
Hardware leftovers
Games: DELTARUNE, Rosewater, and More
7 new stories from GamingOnLinux
Android Leftovers
Google Keep for Android rolls out ‘text notes by default’ & Audio shortcut
DeaDBeeF 1.10 Release Brings New Features
A new version of DeaDBeeF music player is out with some cool features, FFMPEG 7 support, and a flurry of bug fixes sure to appease long-time fans of this tool
Dull Desktop? Install ‘Picture of the Day’ App on Ubuntu
Over the years I’ve spotlighted scores of wallpaper apps, scripts and extensions for Ubuntu that set a new wallpaper each and every day
GNOME Has A New App for Daily Wallpapers from Bing, Wikimedia
Want to get refresh of your desktop background with new wallpapers every day
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
This is free and open source software
Practical Payment Solutions for Murena and /e/OS Users
We’re living in an age where every tap and every swipe can feed the data collection practices of Big Tech giants
If your notifications look kind of stupid in Plasma 6.3.4, it’s my fault
This is for everyone upgrading to Plasma 6.3.4, which was released yesterday
New to Linux? 4 things to focus on before you switch
It's important to narrow your focus when choosing your first distribution. Here's how to do that
GIMP 3.0 review - A solid, dependable update
I can surely get happy and excited about GIMP's latest
I'm a Linux power user and this distro has the most refreshing take on OS design
NixOS features a well-designed OS with an array of layouts
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Security Leftovers
Security stories
GNU/Linux and Devices Leftovers
some KDE also
Audiocasts/Shows: Linux Matters and Destination Linux
2 new episodes
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS stories, some from LWN
LWN Coverage of Kernel (Linux)
half a dozen new articles
Linux 6.14 Released
original and LWN
Linus Torvalds rages against ‘random turd files’ in Linux 6.15-rc1 directories
The target of the Linux creator and lead developer’s ire was “the disgusting ‘hdrtest’ crap,”
Security Leftovers
Security-related and Linux-focused picks
GNU/Linux and Hardware Leftovers
mostly GNU/Linux
Releases and News on Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
FOSS picks
Programming Leftovers
Development picks
Latest From Red Hat and Red Hat-Sponsored Marketing Mills
some Red Hat stuff
KDE: Akademy 2025 Plans and Preparing KEcoLab Technical Documentation in Season of KDE ‘25
Some KDE picks
Debian Leftovers and Sparky Picks
Debian stuff for today
So-called Linux Foundation for Microsoft Hype and Proxies
nonsense again
Mozilla Firefox 137 Is Now Available with HEVC Playback Support on Linux
Mozilla published today the final build of the Firefox 137 open-source web browser for all supported platforms ahead of the April 1st, 2025, official release date, so it’s time to take a look at the new features and changes.
Backup Solutions with OpenZFS and HardenedBSD March 2025 Status Report
BSD picks
Tumbleweed Monthly Update and Seamless Migration from Windows to openSUSE Leap and Tumbleweed
some opensuse picks
today's howtos
many howtos again
GoboLinux 017.01 Released
New release of GoboLinux
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Some more FOSS-related stories
Web Browser News and Views
Web with FOSS slant
Tor Browser 14.0.9 and Arti 1.4.2
Tor-related news
Linux Lite 7.4 Released with Kernel 6.8 and GUI Tweaks
Ubuntu-based Linux Lite 7.4 launches with kernel 6.8, new app versions, and enhanced stability
Steam Rolls Out April Update with Fixes and UI Improvements
Steam's latest update fixes UI bugs, improve download estimates and enhances controller support, HDR rendering, and Remote Play functionality
KDE Plasma 6.3.4 Is Out Today to Fix the Most Common Crashes and Other Bugs
Today, the KDE Project released KDE Plasma 6.3.4 as the fourth maintenance update to the latest KDE Plasma 6.3 desktop environment series with more bug and crash fixes, as well as some improvements.
No Snap or FlatPak! Linux Distros Agreed to Have Only One Universal Packaging
Is this the end of fragmentation for Linux
5 Linux distros built for developers and game developers
While it is true that any Linux distro can be installed and customized for any range of computing tasks
Inkscape 1.4.1 is out! Initial Linearity Curve Import & Splash Screen
Inkscape 1.4.1, the free open-source vector graphics editor, is out with new features and many bug-fixes
Best Free and Open Source Software
What are the best free and open source alternatives
NV8600-Nano AI Kit: Jetson Orin Nano Super Mode + 4x GbE, CANBus, MIPI
It also supports Linux-based operating systems, including NVIDIA JetPack 6.0 and above
Dave Täht RIP
From the LibreQoS site comes the sad news that Dave Täht has passed away
As a Linux power user, this is the distro with the most refreshing take on OS design
NixOS features a well-designed OS with an array of layouts
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi 5, Arduino, and More
Hardware leftovers
Games: Monster Train 2, Victoria 3, and More
half a dozen new stories
We're Turning 21 in a Couple of Months! [original]
Will it make it till 40 (19 more years) like the FSF?
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles