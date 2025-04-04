AAEON’s UP brand has introduced the NV8600-Nano AI Developer Kit, combining an NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano module with Super Mode support, an expanded I/O carrier board, and a preinstalled AI software package designed for embedded and computer vision developers.

The ESP32-P4-Module-DEV-KIT is a low-cost development board based on the ESP32-P4, with an integrated ESP32-C6 coprocessor. It supports Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5/BLE, and is designed for embedded HMI applications and edge computing.

Internet Society chapters work tirelessly around the world to grow, strengthen, and protect the Internet. Each month, we provide a brief overview of just some of the things our network of chapters and Special Interest Groups (SIGs) has been working on throughout the previous month.

We improved the confinement technology that we use to protect your files from possible security vulnerabilities in Tor Browser.

Thunderbird 137 doesn’t introduce any new features apart from a splash screen to encourage users to donate to help keep Thunderbird’s development alive. However, it disables the system tray icon on Linux systems until it gains functionality and adds support for using file names when storing mail folders on Windows systems.

Powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.14 kernel series, PorteuX 2.0 comes about two months after PorteuX 1.9, featuring the latest GNOME 48 desktop environment for the GNOME editions, as well as experimental Wayland sessions for the Cinnamon, LXQt, and Xfce editions.