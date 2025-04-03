news
GNU/Linux and Devices Leftovers
-
Instructionals/Technical
-
Netflix’s Chaos Monkey: Embracing Failure for Resilience
Netflix Chaos Monkey: Master system resilience by deliberately breaking things. Learn how this innovative open-source tool from DRM spreader Netflix helps DevOps teams build fault-tolerant cloud infrastructure through controlled failure testing. Complete setup guide included.
-
Barry Kauler ☛ Fix Exec line in .desktop file has quotes
Alfons reported, installed gSmartControl via PKGget in Easy Daedalus 6.6.4. After updating to Easy Daedalus 6.6.5, the menu entry for gSmartControl had disappeared; /usr/share/applications/gsmartcontrol.desktop had been deleted.
-
-
Desktop Environments (DE)/Window Managers (WM)
-
K Desktop Environment/KDE SC/Qt
-
KDE ☛ SoK25 Highlights: My Season of KDE Journey With KEcoLab
Hi everyone! I’m excited to share my experience so far as a mentee in the Season of KDE program. For those unfamiliar, Season of KDE is an amazing initiative by the KDE community that allows students and newcomers like me to contribute to open-source projects under the guidance of experienced mentors. This year, I’m working on the KDE Eco project, specifically creating comprehensive documentation—both written and video—for the KDE Eco Remote Eco Lab. This blog post is a chance for me to reflect on what I’ve accomplished, the challenges I’ve encountered, and my plans moving forward.
What is the KEcoLab?
The KDE Eco Remote Eco Lab is a project within the KDE Eco initiative, which is part of the KDE community's efforts to promote sustainability through energy-efficient Free Software. Specifically, the Remote Eco Lab provides a way for developers to measure the energy consumption of their software remotely, using a specialized lab located in Berlin. This lab was established with support from KDAB. My role is to develop clear and accessible documentation to help users understand how to set up, use, and benefit from this tool. This includes written guides and video tutorials. I’m thrilled to be working on the video part of the project!
-
-
-
Distributions and Operating Systems
-
Open Hardware/Modding
-
CNX Software ☛ TinyBeast FPGA – A Microchip PolarFire MPF300T/MPF100T FPGA PCIe reference design (Crowdfunding)
TinyBeast FPGA is a compact module based on Microchip PolarFire MPF100T or MPF300T FPGA with up to 300K logic elements and a hard PCIe interface that is suitable for automation, measurement, and robotics applications.
-
Hackaday ☛ Shrinking Blinky As Far As Possible
Many of us know the basic Blink Arduino sketch, or have coded similar routines on other microcontrollers. Flashing an LED on and off—it doesn’t get much simpler than that. But how big should a blink sketch be? Or more importantly, how small could you get it? [Artful Bytes] decided to find out.
-
-