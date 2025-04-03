GNU/Linux and Devices Leftovers

Hi everyone! I’m excited to share my experience so far as a mentee in the Season of KDE program. For those unfamiliar, Season of KDE is an amazing initiative by the KDE community that allows students and newcomers like me to contribute to open-source projects under the guidance of experienced mentors. This year, I’m working on the KDE Eco project, specifically creating comprehensive documentation—both written and video—for the KDE Eco Remote Eco Lab. This blog post is a chance for me to reflect on what I’ve accomplished, the challenges I’ve encountered, and my plans moving forward.

What is the KEcoLab?

The KDE Eco Remote Eco Lab is a project within the KDE Eco initiative, which is part of the KDE community's efforts to promote sustainability through energy-efficient Free Software. Specifically, the Remote Eco Lab provides a way for developers to measure the energy consumption of their software remotely, using a specialized lab located in Berlin. This lab was established with support from KDAB. My role is to develop clear and accessible documentation to help users understand how to set up, use, and benefit from this tool. This includes written guides and video tutorials. I’m thrilled to be working on the video part of the project!