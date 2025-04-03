Zorin OS 17.3 takes the Brave step of changing its default browser from Firefox

news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 03, 2025



Quoting: Zorin OS 17.3 takes Brave step of changing default browser —

The latest version of Zorin OS, a popular Windows-macOS-like Ubuntu Linux remix, looks good, but there's one change that causes this vulture some concern.

Zorin OS 17.3 is the latest point release in the 17.x series, meaning it's still built on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. It's a free upgrade for anyone already running a previous 17.x release.

This version still has some of the older components from its upstream OS, such as kernel 6.8 and GNOME 43. (Depending on your hardware, this may be a benefit – for instance, if you have an older Nvidia GPU.)