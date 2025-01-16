GNU/Linux and Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

A blog post from Software Freedom Conservancy.

Our Executive Director Karen Sandler recently sat down with Cory Doctorow to talk about software right to repair, the utility and history of DMCA exemptions, and some of the differences between the way laws take effect in different places around the world. Doctorow is widely known for his speculative fiction touching on issues of technology, activism, and post-scarcity economics. We were so excited for this conversation, many on SFC staff are fans and had a great time preparing for the conversation.

Covering a range of topics, it was great to hear from Cory about how proprietary platforms can actually lead to conversations with loved ones about interoperability. Of particular note was a discussion about the similarities to the accessibility rights movement. Interoperability and accessibility are fundamental rights that technology should empower us to have, but often times we need to advocate and fight for those rights.