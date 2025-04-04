news
Best Free and Open Source Software
-
Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Progress Chef - LinuxLinks
Chef is an open source systems integration framework and configuration management system. Chef provides a Ruby library and API that can be used to bring the benefits of configuration management to an entire infrastructure. It runs under Linux.
If you’re looking to move away from products developed by Progress, let’s explore the finest open source alternatives.
Televido accesses German language public broadcasting live streams - LinuxLinks
Televido (“Television” in Esperanto) lets you livestream, search, play and download media from German-language public television services. It is powered by MediathekViewWeb’s API and the Zapp backend API which are both part of the MediathekView project.
The presented content is provided directly by the respective television services, this program only facilitates finding and accessing the shows.
Televido provides an integrated player for video playback. Additionally, Televido supports external programs that are installed on the user’s system for video playback and download. Currently supported players: GNOME Videos (Totem), Celluloid, Clapper, Daikhan. Currently supported downloaders: Parabolic.
Text Pieces is a developer's scratchpad - LinuxLinks
Text Pieces is a small tool for quick text transformations such as checksums, encoding, decoding and so on.
You can use the software’s wide set of built-in actions, or easily write your own.
This is free and open source software.
Escritoire creates standards-compliant letters - LinuxLinks
Escritoire helps you to create standards-compliant letters with ease. Just write your text, select a style and Escritoire will do the rest. You can store your correspondents in an integrated addressbook and use different sender addresses.
Escritoire uses the power of the Typst typesetting system. Escritoire uses .escr files to store its documents. These files correspond to plain-text emails. Just rename the file extension to .eml and you should be able to open it in an email application.
Escritoire comes bundled with some standard styles. Unfortunately, not every country or culture uses the same style for letters. And maybe you want to have your custom header and footer with your very own logo? Then you can create your own style packs.