Best Free and Open Source Software

Televido (“Television” in Esperanto) lets you livestream, search, play and download media from German-language public television services. It is powered by MediathekViewWeb’s API and the Zapp backend API which are both part of the MediathekView project.

The presented content is provided directly by the respective television services, this program only facilitates finding and accessing the shows.

Televido provides an integrated player for video playback. Additionally, Televido supports external programs that are installed on the user’s system for video playback and download. Currently supported players: GNOME Videos (Totem), Celluloid, Clapper, Daikhan. Currently supported downloaders: Parabolic.