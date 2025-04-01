Valve’s Latest Steam Client Release Brings Faster Download of Updates on Linux

With this release, Arti's RPC interface is now officially stable, and ready for testing.

Shotcut 25.03 is here two months after the Shotcut 25.01 release with a bunch of new features like a ‘Text style’ preset to the ‘Generate Text on Timeline’ function in Subtitles, ‘Copy Current’ and ‘Copy All’ options to Filters, vertical and horizontal parameters to the No Sync video filter, and a ‘Toggle Filter Overlay’ option to the Player menu.

Powered by the Linux 6.14 kernel series and featuring the KDE Plasma 6.3.3 desktop environment, the CachyOS ISO snapshot for March 2025 ships with a new bootloader, namely Limine, which supports both BIOS and UEFI firmware, along with out-of-the-box support for Btrfs snapshots.

Archinstall 3.0.3 is here to improve support for the Limine bootloader by enabling UKI (Unified Kernel Image) support, placing the Limine configuration and BIOS files in a limine/ subdirectory, creating a proper EFI boot menu entry, add support for using UUID for accessing boot partition if it’s not the same as ESP, and improve Limine without the ‘boot partition unsupported’ message.

Nitrux 3.9.1 is here almost two months after Nitrux 3.9 and introduces a newer kernel from the Linux 6.13 series, namely Linux kernel 6.13.8, a huge MauiKit, MauiKit Frameworks, and Maui Apps update, the latest and greatest Mesa 25 graphics stack, AMD ROCm open software stack, and a new convergent web browser called Fiery.

Highlights of Firefox 137 include HEVC playback support on Linux systems, the ability to identify all links in PDF files and turn them into hyperlinks, the ability to sign PDF documents without leaving Firefox, and support for using the address bar as a calculator.

The Luckfox Pico Pi series consists of four models with a Raspberry Pi SBC form factor, designed for embedded applications. Offering various processing capabilities, connectivity options, and memory configurations, these boards include PoE support and optional 4G connectivity.

TinyBeast FPGA comes in two configurations. The TinyBeast FPGA P features a Mini PCIe interface, providing direct connectivity to industrial sensors and peripherals for embedded systems. The TinyBeast FPGA S offers additional flexibility, requiring a separate carrier board for standalone applications, making it well-suited for edge computing.

The OrangePi RV is a development board based on the open-source RISC-V architecture, designed to offer high performance with low power consumption. This single-board computer features a JH7110 quad-core RISC-V processor, an M.2 M-key 2280 PCIe slot for SSD expansion, and supports up to 8GB of RAM.

Efinix has introduced the Titanium Ti180J484D1 FPGA, which includes 2 Gb of embedded LPDDR4x memory. By integrating memory directly within the FPGA package, the number of pins required for external memory interfaces is reduced, simplifying PCB design and lowering system complexity.

Valve’s Latest Steam Client Release Brings Faster Download of Updates on Linux

Apr 01, 2025



For Linux users, the new Steam Client update improves the download speed of Steam client updates, fixes a rare issue on Linux where non-steam Protons could get assigned an incorrect compatibility tool, and no longer applies compatibility tool filtering to shortcuts.

For all supported platforms, including Linux, Valve’s latest stable Steam Client update also improves Remote Play by fixing controller input when streaming the S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 video game and sending a Remote Play Together invite from a VR game streaming to a headset.

