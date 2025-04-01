news
Valve’s Latest Steam Client Release Brings Faster Download of Updates on Linux
For Linux users, the new Steam Client update improves the download speed of Steam client updates, fixes a rare issue on Linux where non-steam Protons could get assigned an incorrect compatibility tool, and no longer applies compatibility tool filtering to shortcuts.
For all supported platforms, including Linux, Valve’s latest stable Steam Client update also improves Remote Play by fixing controller input when streaming the S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 video game and sending a Remote Play Together invite from a VR game streaming to a headset.