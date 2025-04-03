Free and Open Source Software

Tux Machines

Tor Project blog

Arti 1.4.2 is released: RPC is stable, Conflux development continues

With this release, Arti's RPC interface is now officially stable, and ready for testing.

New Release: Tor Browser 14.0.9

This version includes important security updates to Firefox.

Internet Society

Community Snapshot—March

Internet Society chapters work tirelessly around the world to grow, strengthen, and protect the Internet. Each month, we provide a brief overview of just some of the things our network of chapters and Special Interest Groups (SIGs) has been working on throughout the previous month. 

9to5Linux

Mozilla Thunderbird 137 Open-Source Email Client Released, Here’s What’s Changed

Thunderbird 137 doesn’t introduce any new features apart from a splash screen to encourage users to donate to help keep Thunderbird’s development alive. However, it disables the system tray icon on Linux systems until it gains functionality and adds support for using file names when storing mail folders on Windows systems.

Slackware-Based PorteuX 2.0 Distro Released with GNOME 48 and Linux Kernel 6.14

Powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.14 kernel series, PorteuX 2.0 comes about two months after PorteuX 1.9, featuring the latest GNOME 48 desktop environment for the GNOME editions, as well as experimental Wayland sessions for the Cinnamon, LXQt, and Xfce editions.

KDE Plasma 6.3.4 Is Out Today to Fix the Most Common Crashes and Other Bugs

Coming three weeks after KDE Plasma 6.3.3, the KDE Plasma 6.3.4 release is here to fix the most common Plasma crash that could happen when unplugging screens, especially when using a dock, improves the pixel-perfection of various KWin effects, including Wobbly Windows, and adds keyboard navigation and interaction to the User Switcher widget’s popup.

Firefox 138 Is Out for Public Beta Testing with New Contrast Control Settings

With vertical tabs and tab groups now available to everyone, Firefox 138 looks like a smaller update promising only support for copying links for background tabs using the tabstrip context menu on Linux and macOS systems, as well as an improved address and credit card autofill feature that better handles dynamically updated forms.

Valve’s Latest Steam Client Release Brings Faster Download of Updates on Linux

For Linux users, the new Steam Client update improves the download speed of Steam client updates, fixes a rare issue on Linux where non-steam Protons could get assigned an incorrect compatibility tool, and no longer applies compatibility tool filtering to shortcuts.

LinuxGizmos.com

ESP32-P4-Module-DEV-KIT Introduces Wi-Fi 6, Dual-Core RISC-V, and Ethernet

The ESP32-P4-Module-DEV-KIT is a low-cost development board based on the ESP32-P4, with an integrated ESP32-C6 coprocessor. It supports Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5/BLE, and is designed for embedded HMI applications and edge computing.

NV8600-Nano AI Kit: Jetson Orin Nano Super Mode + 4x GbE, CANBus, MIPI

AAEON’s UP brand has introduced the NV8600-Nano AI Developer Kit, combining an NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano module with Super Mode support, an expanded I/O carrier board, and a preinstalled AI software package designed for embedded and computer vision developers.

Efinix Titanium Ti180 FPGA Delivers Embedded LPDDR4x Memory and Expanded I/O

Efinix has introduced the Titanium Ti180J484D1 FPGA, which includes 2 Gb of embedded LPDDR4x memory. By integrating memory directly within the FPGA package, the number of pins required for external memory interfaces is reduced, simplifying PCB design and lowering system complexity.

(Updated) OrangePi RV SBC Gains JH7110 RISC-V Processor and PCIe 2.0 Interface

The OrangePi RV is a development board based on the open-source RISC-V architecture, designed to offer high performance with low power consumption. This single-board computer features a JH7110 quad-core RISC-V processor, an M.2 M-key 2280 PCIe slot for SSD expansion, and supports up to 8GB of RAM.

Free and Open Source Software

Thunderbird Launches Open Source Services to Rival Gmail and Office365

  
Valve’s Latest Steam Client Release Brings Faster Download of Updates on Linux

  
Introducing Fedora Project Leader Jef Spaleta

  
Slackware-Based PorteuX 2.0 Distro Released with GNOME 48 and Linux Kernel 6.14

  
Mozilla Thunderbird 137 Open-Source Email Client Released, Here’s What’s Changed

  
Fedora and Red Hat Leftovers

  
Linux 6.14 Released

  
Linus Torvalds rages against ‘random turd files’ in Linux 6.15-rc1 directories

  
The target of the Linux creator and lead developer’s ire was “the disgusting ‘hdrtest’ crap,”


  
 


 
today's leftovers

  
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, RISC-V, and More

  
Videos and Shows: Destination Linux, Document Freedom Day, and Openwashing of Surveillance ("Open Source DNA")

  
Red Hat Leftovers

  
Android Leftovers

  
Mozilla: Firefox Features and Mozilla on Buzzwords

  
Back End/Databases: MongoDB, Postgres, and more

  
Programming Leftovers

  
Security Leftovers

  
Tails 6.14.1 Released with Improved Tor Browser Integration

  
Zorin OS 17.3 takes the Brave step of changing its default browser from Firefox

  
Free and Open Source Software

  
today's howtos

  
Security Leftovers

  
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Framework, and Arduino

  
Games: DELTARUNE, Rosewater, and More

  
Android Leftovers

  
DeaDBeeF 1.10 Release Brings New Features

  
Dull Desktop? Install ‘Picture of the Day’ App on Ubuntu

  
GNOME Has A New App for Daily Wallpapers from Bing, Wikimedia

  
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

  
Practical Payment Solutions for Murena and /e/OS Users

  
If your notifications look kind of stupid in Plasma 6.3.4, it’s my fault

  
New to Linux? 4 things to focus on before you switch

  
GIMP 3.0 review - A solid, dependable update

  
I'm a Linux power user and this distro has the most refreshing take on OS design

  
Today in Techrights

  
Security Leftovers

  
GNU/Linux and Devices Leftovers

  
Audiocasts/Shows: Linux Matters and Destination Linux

  
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
LWN Coverage of Kernel (Linux)

  
Security Leftovers

  
GNU/Linux and Hardware Leftovers

  
Releases and News on Free, Libre, and Open Source Software

  
Programming Leftovers

  
Latest From Red Hat and Red Hat-Sponsored Marketing Mills

  
KDE: Akademy 2025 Plans and Preparing KEcoLab Technical Documentation in Season of KDE ‘25

  
Debian Leftovers and Sparky Picks

  
So-called Linux Foundation for Microsoft Hype and Proxies

  
Mozilla Firefox 137 Is Now Available with HEVC Playback Support on Linux

  
Backup Solutions with OpenZFS and HardenedBSD March 2025 Status Report

  
Tumbleweed Monthly Update and Seamless Migration from Windows to openSUSE Leap and Tumbleweed

  
today's howtos

  
GoboLinux 017.01 Released

  
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
Web Browser News and Views

  
Tor Browser 14.0.9 and Arti 1.4.2

  
Tor-related news

 
Linux Lite 7.4 Released with Kernel 6.8 and GUI Tweaks

  
Steam Rolls Out April Update with Fixes and UI Improvements

  
KDE Plasma 6.3.4 Is Out Today to Fix the Most Common Crashes and Other Bugs

  
No Snap or FlatPak! Linux Distros Agreed to Have Only One Universal Packaging

  
5 Linux distros built for developers and game developers

  
Inkscape 1.4.1 is out! Initial Linearity Curve Import & Splash Screen

  
Best Free and Open Source Software

  
NV8600-Nano AI Kit: Jetson Orin Nano Super Mode + 4x GbE, CANBus, MIPI

  
Dave Täht RIP

  
As a Linux power user, this is the distro with the most refreshing take on OS design

  
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi 5, Arduino, and More

  
Games: Monster Train 2, Victoria 3, and More

  
We're Turning 21 in a Couple of Months! [original]

  
Will it make it till 40 (19 more years) like the FSF?

 
Today in Techrights

  
Firefox 138 Is Out for Public Beta Testing with New Contrast Control Settings

  
today's leftovers

  
Linux Embedded and Devices With Linux or Open Systems

  
Security Leftovers

  
Programming Leftovers

  
Summer of KDE and New Releases of Kaidan

  
Videos/Audiocasts/Shows: Late Night Linux, Funding Free/Open Source Stuff, Makulu Fences, and The Linux Link Tech Show

  
today's howtos

  
BSD: OpenBSD and FreeBSD Stories

  
CachyOS ISO Snapshot for March 2025 Brings New Bootloader, Linux Kernel 6.14

  
Incus 6.11 Container & Virtual Machine Manager Released

  
Linux Foundation Outsourcing Linux to Akamai (Privacy Issue)

  
Immutable Distro Nitrux 3.9.1 Brings New Convergent Web Browser, Linux 6.13

  
Debian: Nitrux 3.9.1 and Binary Distribution Rebuilds

  
Web Browsers/Web Servers: wget, curl, and Brave

  
Android Leftovers

  
today's leftovers

  
Latest in redhat.com

  
Programming Leftovers

  
(Updated) OrangePi RV SBC Gains JH7110 RISC-V Processor and PCIe 2.0 Interface

  
This Week in Plasma: zero VHI bugs and much more

  
Shotcut 25.03 Released with Smart Bin & New Filters

  
Developer Revives Iconic Desktop Weather App for Linux

  
Best Free and Open Source Software

  
postmarketOS: In search for a better keyboard

  
5 fun Linux commands you should try at least once

  
KStars v3.7.6 is Released

  
4 reasons why LibreOffice downloads are way up (hint: you'll relate)

  
Why this Linux distro is my new favorite Windows replacement

  
Games: Last of Us Part II Remastered, Monster Train 2, Vampire Survivors, and More

  
Canonical is Using FUD to Sell Ubuntu, Having Paid for "Studies" (International Data Corporation (IDC), Marketing Company of IDG)

  
LibreByte Uses Tux Machines in Video About Sleeping Cycles of Linus Torvalds and Richard Stallman [original]

  
"famous" in YouTube?

 
Today in Techrights

  
