Dave Täht RIP

From the LibreQoS site comes the sad news that Dave Täht has passed away. Among many other things, he bears a lot of credit for our networks functioning as well as they do. ""We're incredibly grateful to have Dave as our friend, mentor, and as someone who continuously inspired us – showing us that we could do better for each other in the world, and leverage technology to make that happen. He will be dearly missed"".

Searching through LWN's archives will turn up many references to his work fixing WiFi, improving queue management, tackling bufferbloat, and more. Farewell, Dave, we hope the music is good wherever you are.

(Thanks to Jon Masters for the heads-up).